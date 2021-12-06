ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Fundraiser launched to purchase duffel bags for Luzerne County Children and Youth

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
The Luzerne County Cares Commission is now seeking donations to purchase duffel bags for youth removed from their homes by county Children and Youth.

Commission Chairman Matthew Vough said donations will be accepted for approximately three weeks through this online link .

The commission finalized the details during a meeting Monday night.

A $25 donation will purchase one duffel bag, and the site provides options for larger donations paid through a credit card.

Commission members came up with the idea because children often are forced to transport their clothes and hygiene products in plastic bags.

