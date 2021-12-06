ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CBS Evening News, December 6, 2021

CBS News

Several U.S. states see record COVID hospitalizations fueled by Delta variant

The FDA authorized booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for Americans as young as 16 on Thursday. The move comes as the Delta variant continues to drive an increase in cases and hospitalizations across the country. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports on the recent surge in cases in several U.S. states. Then, emergency medicine physician Dr. Anand Swaminathan joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.
CBS News

U.S. COVID-19 rule for all international travelers takes effect Monday

CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. and the new rule that all international travelers entering the country will need to test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of departure. Dr. Esther Choo, professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University, talks with CBSN's Lana Zak about these and more coronavirus topics.
CBS News

NYC Council approves voting rights for noncitizens

Around 800,000 legal immigrants will be able to vote in municipal elections in New York City if a new bill called "Intro 1857" becomes law. New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss why he first proposed the legislation back in 2020 and is leading efforts to get it passed.
CBS News Shuffles International Correspondents

CBS News has tapped Elizabeth Palmer as its new Asia correspondent, reporting from various capitals in the region before moving full-time to Beijing. Ramy Inocencio is wrapping his two-and-a-half year long assignment in Asia and will now head to the London bureau to cover Europe and the Middle East. Palmer...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
Variety

Brian Williams Uses Final ’11th Hour’ to End Era, Sound Alarm

Brian Williams didn’t go gentle into that good night. In a noticeable break from the journalistic demeanor he has projected for nearly three decades at NBC News and MSNBC, the veteran anchor used the final minutes of his tenure on MSNBC’s “11th Hour” to warn viewers of the frailty of American democracy and urged them to keep it safe — if they could. “My biggest worry is for my country. I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he told viewers as the clock neared midnight on the east coast and his five-year term on the show came to a...
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
