Wonderful Wednesday with Belle and the Band

Looking for holiday fun? Well, don’t miss out on relaxation, camaraderie, and LIVE MUSIC! December’s featured artists are BELLE AND THE BAND. Kathryn Belle Long and Mickey Abraham have emerged as two of...

recordargusnews.com

Buhl Community Band presents Christmas concert Wednesday

HERMITAGE — Elvis might just be in the building this December at the annual Buhl Community Band Christmas concert. The band’s concert is set for Wednesday at the Avalon Ballroom after a 2020 hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After it was able to hold a socially-distanced summer event at Buhl Park in July, the group decided to really have […]
HERMITAGE, PA
Lake County Gazette

Joy & Wonder on December 4

City of Lake Forest recently issued the following announcement. Carriage Rides, Performances of The Nutcracker, Story - Time with Mrs. Claus, Ice Sculpting, Kids Crafts, Holiday Music, Live Nativity Animals, Hot Cocoa and Apple Cider and TREATS GALORE. Original source can be found here.
LAKE FOREST, IL
Bakersfield Californian

Experience 'A Wonderful World on Ice'

Those looking for the happiest place in Bakersfield should head to Mechanics Bank Arena on Dec. 11. That's when Bakersfield Blades Figure Skating Club will present "A Wonderful World on Ice." Choreographed and produced by the club's expert coaches, the show will feature local figure skaters dancing to a collection...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Small wonders

It’s the time of year once again when Louisa Gould hosts her annual “Holiday Small Wonders Show, offering smaller and more budget-conscious work by many of the artists that she represents. According to Gould, everything is under $1,000, and there are many pieces in the $200 to $300 range. The...
VISUAL ART
State
Florida State
Lincoln Journal Star

Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert Wednesday

It’s showtime as the Cornhusker Marching Band Highlights Concert returns to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Experience the sights and sounds of The Pride of All Nebraska as band members perform halftime shows from the 2021 season, their Pregame Spectacular and more.
MUSIC
New Jersey Stage

Boogie Wonder Band Channels 70s Disco At The Strand On Feb 12th

(LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- If you didn't know better, you would think that the Boogie Wonder Band, arrived via a time machine because this 10-piece band busts out funk-a-licious grooves and disco-strutting jams like they are straight out of the 70s! Channeling the era with a full throttle high-octane live show, each member dons eye-popping Las Vegas-inspired costumes and flashy personas. They don't just hail from another land; they come from another decade - back when disco ruled the dance floors. See for yourself when the band performs at The Strand Theater on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
tallahasseemagazine.com

Free Concert Series: Bees Deluxe / Reggie King Sears / Saylor Dollar at The Warrior on the River

Free Concert Series: with Bees Deluxe, Reggie King Spears and Saylor Dollar. https://www.warriorontheriver.com/…/free-concert-series…. All Bar Proceeds go towards the Tallahassee Live Music Community Charity Group Inc. mission! Filling the idle hands of our youth with musical Instruments. The Warrior on the River. 9330 W. Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

Chain of Parks Art Festival

LeMoyne’s 22nd Annual Chain of Parks Art Festival will be held on Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Bloxham, Lewis and Randolph “Chain of Parks,” located in Downtown Tallahassee. Known as a premier fine art event, visitors can view and purchase unique works of art from 150 carefully selected fine artists, while enjoying a weekend filled with local heritage re-enactments, various artistic creations, family fun, mouth-watering culinary creations, interactive children’s art activities and foot-stomping live entertainment. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the 2022 Chain of Parks Art Festival, visit the website www.ChainofParks.com. Receive the latest Festival social media updates on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
inregister.com

From the editor: Winter wonders

When our great-great-grandchildren look back at holiday photos from the 2020s—I’m picturing them flipping through albums but, let’s face it, the images will probably be downloaded to their eyelids or something—they will surely wonder why we were wearing ugly Christmas sweaters featuring Baby Yoda or Dwight from The Office. Irony doesn’t translate well in a photograph. They will just think we were weird.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Austin Daily Herald

Memories of Belle

Nordin recognized for his years as captain of the Spamtown Belle. For years, the sight of the Spamtown Belle being launched into East Side Lake was a sign of summer, just as you could be sure that her captain, Dr. Richard Nordin would be seen at the helm. Even though...
AUSTIN, MN
Entertainment
Gamespot

Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature

Sign In to follow. Follow Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Goshen News

WILDLIFE WONDERS

MILLERSBURG — Local wood stain artist Angie Thieszen is spreading joy this holiday season with continued work on her Wildlife Fence project. The fence project is part of her larger body of work with an overarching interest in nature. Thieszen comes from a family of artists, including her mother, grandfather...
MILLERSBURG, IN
southgatv.com

PET OF THE DAY: Wonder

CORDELE, GA — Today’s pet is an owner surrender who is available for rescue or adoption. Wonder is a mixed breed female about a year old. She gets along well with other dogs, but has the classic dog vs. cat mentality. Walking on the leash is a new hobby of hers, and she is getting better at it all the time.
CORDELE, GA
theridgewoodblog.net

wedding bands

Weddings are back on the menu. When Governor Murphy raised the wedding guest limit to 150, many predicted this would be 600 plus next year; as a result, Fortune has seen a huge surge in NJ-based vendor contracts and bookings. Making up for lost time, the state is making a huge push towards finally getting its many engaged couples married. This is a great time for business, a great time for society, and all in a wonderful time to be involved in tying the knot. The culture and wedding scene of the state is helping to influence that.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Baltimore

Jack White Coming To Pier Six Pavilion In 2022 On Supply Chain Issues Tour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jack White, raconteur, member of The Raconteurs, and former frontman of the incredible garage rock duo The White Stripes, is coming to Baltimore next year, promoter Live Nation announced Friday. White is set to headline an Aug. 24 concert at Pier Six Pavilion, but if you want to catch him sooner, there’s an April 19 show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. While White is taking a page from the headlines with the tour’s name, The Supply Chain Issues Tour, there’s going to be an abundance of new music from the singer and guitarist in the new year. White is releasing two new albums on his Third Man Records label — “Fear of the Dawn,” due out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due out July 22. White released the first single off “Fear of the Dawn,” “Taking Me Back,” on Nov. 11. Listen to fuzzed-out rocker below. Tickets for the shows go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m., but pre-sale tickets are available starting Monday, Dec. 13.
BALTIMORE, MD
Morning Journal

Band performance

Leetonia band members Samantha Solomon Hansen (clarinet) and Gavin Rambo (trumpet) performed with students from across Ohio in the Capital University Honors Band Nov. 13 at Capital University. The Leetonia Marching Band will perform in the Salem Christmas parade tonight and the 7-12 Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Leetonia High School.
LEETONIA, OH
McKnight's

It really is a wonderful life

Every year, around Thanksgiving Day, I start off my holiday movies with “It’s a Wonderful Life.” In it, our main character George Bailey, due to a series of events, wishes he’d never been born. His guardian angel, Clarence, grants his wish and George sees his life unfold as if he’d never been born.
EDUCATION
beverlypress.com

Stevie Wonder to usher in holidays

Musician Stevie Wonder will return to Microsoft Theater for his 23rd House Full of Toys Benefit Concert on Saturday, Dec. 18. House Full of Toys will benefit children, people with disabilities and families in need. Concertgoers are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or unwrapped gift of joy. Charitable gifts are 100% tax deductible since no goods or services will be provided in consideration for the gift.
MUSIC

