Wonderful Wednesday with Belle and the Band

LeMoyne’s 22nd Annual Chain of Parks Art Festival will be held on Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Bloxham, Lewis and Randolph “Chain of Parks,” located in Downtown Tallahassee. Known as a premier fine art event, visitors can view and purchase unique works of art from 150 carefully selected fine artists, while enjoying a weekend filled with local heritage re-enactments, various artistic creations, family fun, mouth-watering culinary creations, interactive children’s art activities and foot-stomping live entertainment. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the 2022 Chain of Parks Art Festival, visit the website www.ChainofParks.com. Receive the latest Festival social media updates on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
