ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs wanted to rob one of the victims, per witness

By Madison Weil
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBEbN_0dFti40R00

WEE K TWO OF TRIAL

Week two began in the Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfBXN_0dFti40R00

The victims were all found shot and killed on the night of February 3rd, 2019.

Three of the victims were found inside a car that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. The fourth victim was discovered in the street a few blocks away.

On Monday, a friend of Larin-Garcia was called to the stand. He said just three days before the killings, he and the defendant were ‘hanging out’ and that Larin-Garcia was upset. He said Larin-Garcia told him he was “going to kill someone” unless he found a woman for sex.

The witness says they drove around and Larin-Garcia had a gun on his lap -- adding that the defendant specifically wanted to rob one of the victims, Jacob Montgomery, although nothing ultimately happened that night. He also said he didn’t think Larin-Garcia would have gone through with killing someone that night.

A Palm Springs police detective who was on patrol the night of the murders was also called to testify. He described finding Larin-Garcia hiding under a Dodge pickup truck on Desert Way just a few blocks from where three of the victims were found shot and killed inside a green Toyota Corolla.

The police officer shared that Larin-Garcia appeared nervous and “somewhat uncooperative” that night. He says he had blood on his hands and chest; his shoes and jacket had been removed. He says those items were found under the truck.

Larin-Garcia was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center that night. Security footage shows him running away.

Prosecutors say he was ultimately arrested at a bus stop a few days later with a one-way ticket booked to Florida.

The defense says a different man is responsible for the murders: John Olvera. The court is expected to learn more in the coming days of testimony. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this trial.

You can follow Madison Weil on Twitter for more in-depth details on court proceedings.

WEEK ONE OF TRIAL

Last week on Monday, the prosecution delivered their opening statement . On Tuesday, the defense delivered their opening statement, arguing another man, John Olvera, is responsible for the four deaths.

Last week, several witnesses were called to the stand, including a Palm Springs Police Department Dispatch Supervisor, several neighbors who heard gunshots or saw the victims' bodies and individuals who knew the victims personally. The court also learned that 17-year-old victim Yuliana Garcia was pregnant at the time of her death.

The post Man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs wanted to rob one of the victims, per witness appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

SUV rollover inside La Quinta shopping center parking lot

A small SUV rolled over in the parking lot of a shopping center in La Quinta. The vehicle was laying on its roof outside a Lowe's store and TJ Maxx. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single vehicle traffic collision around 3:00 Saturday afternoon in the 78000 block of State Highway 111 in La The post SUV rollover inside La Quinta shopping center parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies 30-year-old man killed in stabbing at Indio park

The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the man killed in a stabbing at Miles Ave Park in Indio earlier this week. Montel Robison, 30, of Indio was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the incident was first reported at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Monday. Officers said they arrived at the The post Coroner identifies 30-year-old man killed in stabbing at Indio park appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pool man charged in the killing of elderly Palm Desert woman, prosecutors say murder happened during attempted robbery

A Thousand Palms man pleaded not guilty in court Thursday, after he was charged with the homicide of a 93-year-old Palm Desert resident. A felony settlement conference has been scheduled for December 20th. Benjamin Briones will remain in custody without bail. Investigators said Briones, 59, killed Jean Grace Willrich in her home in late November. The post Pool man charged in the killing of elderly Palm Desert woman, prosecutors say murder happened during attempted robbery appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pool man charged in the killing of elderly Palm Desert woman pleads not guilty

A Thousand Palms man charged with the homicide of a 93-year-old Palm Desert resident pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. A felony settlement conference has been set for December 20th. Briones is being held on no bail. Investigators say Benjamin Briones, 59, killed Jean Grace Willrich in her home in late November. The homicide The post Pool man charged in the killing of elderly Palm Desert woman pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Cathedral City, CA
Cathedral City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Springs, CA
State
Florida State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Candlelight vigil in memory of Monique Guzman, 9-year-old killed in crash

On Saturday, dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil in memory of Monique "Ceci" Guzman, 9, who was killed earlier this week. Monique’s teacher at Julius Corsini Elementary School, Nicole Hartt, described her as a sweet, old soul. “She had a good vibe to her. She was mellow. She was a cool, sweet girl. She The post Candlelight vigil in memory of Monique Guzman, 9-year-old killed in crash appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Bermuda Dunes neighborhood

UPDATE 12/12/21: The pilot of a small plane has died after crashing into a neighborhood in Bermuda Dunes. The coroner's office identified the pilot as James Wallace, 83, of Palm Desert. He was pronounced dead at approximately 9:34 p.m. at Desert Medical Center in Palm Springs. Original Report 12/11/21: Cal Fire said the incident was The post Pilot dies after small plane crashes in Bermuda Dunes neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
BERMUDA DUNES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate deadly shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Update 12/08/21 Police confirmed that this was a deadly shooting. The incident happened at around 8:00 p.m., that's when officers were first called to the 66800 block of Ironwood Drive to respond to reports of gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrived to the scene they found a Sedan that had apparently crashed with The post Police investigate deadly shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city Wednesday night. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Police have closed Ironwood Drive from Ocotillo Road to Mark Drive. Northbound and Southbound Mesquite Avenue is closed at Ironwood Drive. There were additional The post Homicide investigation underway in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dodge#Toyota
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio police search for suspect(s) involved in possible shooting

Police are in an Indio neighborhood looking for a suspect involved in a possible shooting. The incident started at around 2:30 p.m. near Jefferson, north of Fred Waring Drive, in Indio. No one was injured in the shooting, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. Officers later spotted a possible suspect vehicle heading The post Indio police search for suspect(s) involved in possible shooting appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate fatal stabbing at Indio park

An investigation into a homicide at an Indio park continues. Police were called to respond to a report of an assault victim at Miles Ave Park on Monday at around 5:40 p.m. Officers said they arrived at the scene and found a man with a stab wound. Officers immediately provided first aid until medics arrived. The post Police investigate fatal stabbing at Indio park appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department mourns death of K9

Last night, K-9 Rico passed away with his family and friends by his side. Rico was 5 years old and had been in service for over four years. He was assigned to several tasks including SWAT, where he assisted on high-risk missions. The K-9 was even gun trained and found lots of guns discarded by The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department mourns death of K9 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police officer testifies he saw ‘tall, thin’ person running from PS quadruple homicide crime scene

WEEK 2, TUESDAY: Tuesday was another long day in court for the jury and defendant Jose Larin-Garcia, the man prosecutors say killed four victims on February 3, 2019.   The prosecution called two police officers to the stand.  One says on the night of the murders, he saw a tall, thin figure, in dark clothing running The post Police officer testifies he saw ‘tall, thin’ person running from PS quadruple homicide crime scene appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Student killed, two others injured after school bus crash near Desert Hot Springs

A child was killed, two others injured following a crash between a vehicle and a school bus near Desert Hot Springs. A Cal Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3 that two children were seriously injured, another suffered minor injuries. Minutes later, one of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at The post Student killed, two others injured after school bus crash near Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California Highway Patrol brings back annual “Cover the Cruiser” event

California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be at the Mathis Brothers Furniture store in Indio collecting toy donations for its annual "Cover the Cruiser" event. This event is part of the CHiPs for Kids event held annually to collect toys for children in need around the Coachella Valley (CV). The toy drive officially kicked off late The post California Highway Patrol brings back annual “Cover the Cruiser” event appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Salton City teen missing since Dec. 1

The Imperial County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's assistance in finding a 15-year-old girl missing for nearly a week. Sienna Lynn Beach was last seen on Dec. 1 at her residence in rural Salton City. She is described as 5 foot, 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown eyes and long The post Salton City teen missing since Dec. 1 appeared first on KESQ.
SALTON CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Victims of crash that killed a deputy file lawsuit against Imperial County

The victims of a crash that took the life of an Imperial County Sheriff's deputy have filed a lawsuit against the county alleging negligence on the deputy's part. The crash happened on June 26, 2021. The California Highway Patrol reported that Deputy Anthony Redondo, 25, was driving a marked patrol vehicle westbound on Aten Road, The post Victims of crash that killed a deputy file lawsuit against Imperial County appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local family pleas to keep daughter’s murderer behind bars

“I miss her sense of humor, her stubbornness... her energy, she was life. She was just a ball of life.” Nicole Crystal Sinkule was raised in Cathedral City. Her parents described her as a friend to everyone. “She was a bundle of joy. Everybody was her friend. Everybody is still her friend, that's why we The post Local family pleas to keep daughter’s murderer behind bars appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One man killed in Cathedral City crash

One man was killed late Sunday night in a Cathedral City rollover traffic collision. Police responded to 911 calls of a solo vehicle wreck in the area of Date Palm Drive south of Varner Road and Interstate 10 at 9:06 p.m.  They located a Dodge Charger that had gone off the road and rolled over.     The driver, an The post One man killed in Cathedral City crash appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert gas station reopens after overnight shooting

A shooting at a Palm Desert Chevron gas station left one person hospitalized early Monday morning. The Riverside County Sheriffs Department said it received a call at 12:30 a.m. of a shooting that happened on Highway 111 and Plaza Way, across from the mall. Deputies arrived to find evidence of a shooting but no suspects The post Palm Desert gas station reopens after overnight shooting appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pool service man arrested in murder of 93-year-old Palm Desert woman

An arrest has been made in the murder of a 93-year-old Palm Desert woman earlier this week. The homicide happened on Tuesday, Nov 30 at 12:55 p.m. on the 77000 block of Michigan Drive inside the Palm Desert Country Club. Deputies found 93-year-old Jean Grace Willrich dead inside her home. Authorities said Willrich was found with The post Pool service man arrested in murder of 93-year-old Palm Desert woman appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy