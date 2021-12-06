Man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs wanted to rob one of the victims, per witness

WEE K TWO OF TRIAL

Week two began in the Palm Springs quadruple homicide trial. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya.

The victims were all found shot and killed on the night of February 3rd, 2019.

Three of the victims were found inside a car that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. The fourth victim was discovered in the street a few blocks away.

On Monday, a friend of Larin-Garcia was called to the stand. He said just three days before the killings, he and the defendant were ‘hanging out’ and that Larin-Garcia was upset. He said Larin-Garcia told him he was “going to kill someone” unless he found a woman for sex.

The witness says they drove around and Larin-Garcia had a gun on his lap -- adding that the defendant specifically wanted to rob one of the victims, Jacob Montgomery, although nothing ultimately happened that night. He also said he didn’t think Larin-Garcia would have gone through with killing someone that night.

A Palm Springs police detective who was on patrol the night of the murders was also called to testify. He described finding Larin-Garcia hiding under a Dodge pickup truck on Desert Way just a few blocks from where three of the victims were found shot and killed inside a green Toyota Corolla.

The police officer shared that Larin-Garcia appeared nervous and “somewhat uncooperative” that night. He says he had blood on his hands and chest; his shoes and jacket had been removed. He says those items were found under the truck.

Larin-Garcia was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center that night. Security footage shows him running away.

Prosecutors say he was ultimately arrested at a bus stop a few days later with a one-way ticket booked to Florida.

The defense says a different man is responsible for the murders: John Olvera. The court is expected to learn more in the coming days of testimony. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of this trial.

You can follow Madison Weil on Twitter for more in-depth details on court proceedings.

WEEK ONE OF TRIAL

Last week on Monday, the prosecution delivered their opening statement . On Tuesday, the defense delivered their opening statement, arguing another man, John Olvera, is responsible for the four deaths.

Last week, several witnesses were called to the stand, including a Palm Springs Police Department Dispatch Supervisor, several neighbors who heard gunshots or saw the victims' bodies and individuals who knew the victims personally. The court also learned that 17-year-old victim Yuliana Garcia was pregnant at the time of her death.

