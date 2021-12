Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a variety of reasons. And they don't see a repeat of the 1970s or early 1980s, when inflation ran above 10% for frighteningly long stretches. Households could even see relief in some areas within weeks. Prices have dropped on global markets for crude oil and natural gas, which is filtering...

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO