Belle's Hot Chicken the Tramsheds

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know that delicious smell of hot fried chicken? The one that immediately makes your mouth water and your whole body fuzzy and warm? Belle’s Hot Chicken is the answer to all your prayers. After getting their start in Melbourne, chefs Morgan McGlone and Aaron...

houstoniamag.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Has The Best of Both Worlds

The Nashville Hot Chicken craze has polarized the nation, with individual cities and regions making their own unparalleled variations of the Tennesse staple. The latest franchise to join the spicy chicken furor is Dave’s Hot Chicken, the California-founded late-night pop-up turned hot chicken sensation. Houston has its fair share of...
HOUSTON, TX
fox35orlando.com

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant to open in Winter Park this week

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Flavortown is coming, Central Florida!. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is opening his second Chicken Guy! location in Central Florida as soon as this Thursday. On Facebook, the restaurant posted that it will open on December 2. The chicken sandwich concept replaces the Steak 'n Shake on...
WINTER PARK, FL
WWL-TV

Chef Kevin Belton's smothered chicken and roasted asparagus recipes

NEW ORLEANS — Smothered Chicken. 1/2 cup vegetable oil, for frying. Add chicken coating ingredients to a large plate and toss to combine. Set aside. Fry bacon over medium-low heat until crispy on both sides. Remove from pan and pour grease into a heat-safe bowl. Reserve 2-4 Tbsp. of clear bacon drippings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
newschain

Nisha Katona’s chicken, coconut and pineapple curry

“The combination of both coconut milk and creamed coconut in this curry adds a real gloss and weight to the sauce, giving it a gorgeous, velvety texture,” says food writer Nisha Katona. TODO: define component type factbox. Nisha Katona’s chicken, coconut and pineapple curry. Ingredients:(Serves 4) Method:. 1. Finely mince...
RECIPES
State
Tennessee State
WSVN-TV

Crispy Chicken Wings/ Harry’s Pizzeria, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - The Chef: Jordan Kirk. 2 oz grade A honey (warmed) 1 tbsp. chili flakes (more or less to taste) 1 tbsp. paprika (more or less to taste) 3 oz spice rub (more or less equal parts) Fennel. Ground coriander. Oregano. Smoked paprika. Garlic powder. Pepper. Salt. Chili flakes.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Seattle Times

Make this one-pot matzo ball chicken stew that’s ready to comfort

During my long career writing about Jewish cooking, I’ve focused on finding lost recipes. But recently, a recipe found me. Hanukkah begins on the evening of Nov. 28, after a long weekend of cooking and eating (and cleaning) for Thanksgiving. I’ll be with my adult children and grandchildren, and, of course, we will most likely have latkes and brisket. But even the most devoted latke lovers do not want to eat potato pancakes every night of the holiday, much less tidy up after preparing them. (I most certainly don’t like doing dishes.)
RECIPES
Mashed

Every Sauce At Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, Ranked Worst To Best

Get in we're going to Flavortown, where the wave of success continues to ride high for Guy Fieri. The restauranteur and television personality is now making his food accessible to the masses with Chicken Guy! — a fast casual concept specializing in, you guessed it, fried chicken. A partnership with Robert Earl — CEO and Founder of Planet Hollywood — the chain has been a whirlwind of success and is now popping up everywhere, from its most recent openings in Gatlinburg and Nashville, Tennessee to an upcoming drive-thru in Winter Park, Florida. The menu revolves around its namesake chicken — and it's done extremely well and with great care, thanks in large part to a special brine of tangy pickle juice, fresh lemon juice, and buttermilk.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Whatever Happened To McDonald's Chicken Fajitas?

Back in 1955, McDonald's opened its doors for the first time. Founders Richard and Maurice McDonald couldn't have predicted the fast-food chain's seemingly everlasting growth. According to the company's website, there are now over 36,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. And through the years, the chain has experimented with plenty of menu options — some great, and some not.
RESTAURANTS
Aaron Turner
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Hot Pepper Jelly Chicken Dip

Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets has a fantastic appetizer for holiday gatherings, tailgate parties, or any get-together you have planned. This sweet, spicy and cheesy dip is sure to be a crowd pleaser!
RECIPES
Mashed

Wingstop's New Sauce Puts A Spicy Twist On The Classic Orange Chicken

It's the weekend, and your and your friends are in the mood for some classic "weekend food". You know, the kind that somehow tastes much better on a Friday or Saturday night than any other day of the week. Pizza? No. McDonald's? Nah, you can get that any time. Then someone in the group mentions the idea of getting wings — digging into some hot wings and blue cheese and some fries does sound pretty good. What better place to go grab a basket of crispy, saucy, and savory wings than your local Wingstop?
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

What's for Dinner? Easy no-boil pasta bake with chicken sausage

If you've been searching the internet, wondering which recipe to cook for dinner, look no further. "Good Morning America" Food is taking the guesswork out of dinnertime and helping you find delicious and fast dishes to whip up any night of the week. Cook the Story blogger and recipe developer...
RECIPES
Westword

Montreal-Inspired Au Feu to Replace Budlong Hot Chicken in Wash Park December 14

In early 2018, restaurateur Jared Leonard introduced a brand-new concept at the brand-new Zeppelin Station: Au Feu. Leonard had already found success in Chicago with his hot-chicken joint, Budlong, as well as two locations of BBQ Supply Co. Au Feu married Leonard's passion for smoked meats with his wife's Canadian roots; it specialized in smoked Montreal-style brisket and poutine. But the concept flopped in the food-hall setting, and Leonard replaced it with a more American-style deli in 2019.
RESTAURANTS
Fast Casual

Proposition Chicken adding 2 locations by year's end

Founded nearly eight years ago in San Francisco, Proposition Chicken is adding two locations next month in the Bay Area. Its flagship location will move to Laurel Village next week in San Francisco's Laurel Heights neighborhood, and another location will open in Terminal 3 (United) at the San Francisco airport this winter, according to a company press release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Food52

Amu’s Gingery Chicken Soup With Lentils & Potatoes

This combo of starchy red lentils, creamy potatoes, and fiery ginger is my ideal chicken soup. It’s the bowl my mom would make whenever I had a cold or tingle in my throat. The spicy pepper, warm turmeric, and perky green chiles quickly cleared up whatever ailed me. I hope you try it and make it a classic in your life, too. And if you’re on a real soup kick, check out my Spicy Chicken Soup With Sweet Potatoes & Cabbage, and fill up your freezer.
RECIPES
New Haven Independent

Today’s Special: Jazzy’s Jerk Chicken

To attain jerk status, the chicken sizzling on the grill at Jazzy’s Cabaret had spent the last 48 hours marinating in a blend of scallions, onions, and scotch bonnet peppers, with a rub of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice working their way into the meat. “That’s for maximum flavor,” said executive...
NEW HAVEN, CT
abc27 News

Karn’s Meal Deals: Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

Ingredients 1 (13.8 oz) can refrigerated pizza crust 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken ¼ cup buffalo wing sauce 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese Directions Heat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly spray cookie sheet with cooking spray. Unroll dough; place on cookie sheet. Starting at center, press out dough into 14×10-inch rectangle. In small bowl, […]
RECIPES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gretchen's Table: Ma Po reinvented with chicken and green beans

Perhaps no Sichuan dish is as famous as Ma Po, a rich, spicy-hot dish made with tofu and minced ground pork. Loved for its aromatic heat, it’s perfect for those brisk winter days where the cold seeps into your bones and even your coziest sweater can’t warm you up. The...
RECIPES
Time Out Global

Montreal's Bar Minéral swaggers from a wine bar into a dusky lounge as the night goes on

Now that authorities are finally allowing bars to close at 3am at full capacity alongside dining rooms, and more recently the reopening of the karaoke stages and dance floors, the city's drinking destinations have a chance to get back to business. If for many it's just a return to near-normalcy, for Bar Minéral—opened in June 2020—it's finally the opportunity for the whole team to spread their wings a bit wider.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Makes Padma Lakshmi's Fried Chicken So Unique

Padma Lakshmi has made a career out of championing and interviewing accomplished chefs, from her work judging Bravo's "Top Chef" to interviewing restaurateurs in her Hulu docuseries, "Taste the Nation." But Lakshmi is an incredible chef in her own right, having developed numerous recipes and published multiple cookbooks throughout her career. Her recipes tell the story of her unique Indian-American identity through dishes like dosas and khichdi that stay true to traditional Indian culinary techniques. She also likes to create unexpected dishes that utilize Indian ingredients in a novel context, such as spice-infused margaritas and stir-fried rice. Whereas some chefs throw ingredients like turmeric and chai spice into recipes for their trendy appeal, Lakshmi will only call for a novel or unexpected ingredient if it genuinely lends itself to making a recipe that much better. A case in point: When it comes to her fried chicken recipe, Lakshmi believes green mango powder is a key ingredient (via The Daily Meal).
RECIPES
Time Out Global

Snuggle up with warm cocktails at Time Out Market's Après Bar

Baby, it’s cold outside—so let’s all raise a cozy cocktail and toast the season at Time Out Market Boston’s outdoor winter Après Bar starting Friday, Dec. 10. The Fenway establishment has transformed the bright blue van parked outside its patio into a wonderland of warm beverages. Conveniently located right beside The Rink at 401 Park Drive, the Après Bar will be serving up hot cocktails and cold beer to folks stepping off the ice (and people who don’t even bother lacing up those skates) on weekends throughout the winter.
