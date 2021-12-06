ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Cloud’s Future Is Not Evenly Distributed

By Mike Maney
linode.com
 5 days ago

Though cloud computing may have “won”, its gigantic tailwind hasn’t benefited all industries and organizations equally. In fact, as the biggest cloud providers outline their product vision for the coming year, one under appreciated business segment appears to be overlooked...

www.linode.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Cloud-Native vs. Cloud-Based Applications: What’s the Difference?

A game-changer in the era of sharing and exchanging information, cloud computing created an entirely new dimension of the internet. Removing the limitations of a physical device allows the use of digital resources stored in the virtual space, delivering computing services that include storage, servers, databases, software, analytics, networking, and even intelligence.
COMPUTERS
Light Reading

Omdia's Rik Turner on cloud permissions management

Rik Turner, principal analyst of emerging technologies at Omdia, is back on the podcast to explain how cloud permissions management (CPM) can help service providers and enterprises take a zero-trust approach to cloud access. CPM is a process by which organizations can identify and catalogue "all extant permissions, then recommend...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Cloud Services#In The Cloud#Aws#Smbs#Saas#Independent Tech Analyst#Krmarko
Computer Weekly

What the future holds for cloud management in APAC

In this e-guide, we dish out useful tips from APAC organisations that have successfully migrated to the cloud, the thinking behind their approaches to cloud migration and what they are doing to not only keep the lights on, but also raise their game in areas such as cloud data management and cloud security.
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

This Cloud Storage Has Encryption Levels That Even It Can't Break

With the removal of data-tracking site cookies earlier this year, individual data privacy has increased in importance within the headspace of Internet users. Coupling that with numerous leaks and breaches, one can only wonder if our data is truly safe, especially in this time when we own multiple accounts from multiple services.
COMPUTERS
eWeek

How to Fix a Cloud Deployment That’s Losing Money

Cloud computing will save you money. Ten plus years ago that was a familiar refrain when the technology hype machine touted cloud computing as the best thing since sliced bread. Today we have over a decade of cloud deployment data that often disproves or redefines the context of that statement.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

VMware-AWS partnership focuses on scaling and securing the ‘distributed cloud’

The working partnership between VMware Inc. and Amazon Web Services has borne many fruits over the years, including VMware Cloud on AWS GovCloud, a regulatory and compliance maintenance solution. “There’s strong alignment across the field with new go-to-market teams on both sides and a powerful resell agreement that enables AWS...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
siliconangle.com

Amazon CTO Werner Vogels recalls the past to position AWS and cloud for the future

For a top technologist accustomed to keeping a laser focus on the future, Werner Vogels positioned much of his keynote at AWS re:Invent by looking back into the past. As if to amplify the historical theme of his presentation, Vogels (pictured) strode the keynote stage today wearing a T-shirt — he wears one that celebrates favorite rock bands every year — that celebrated The Stranglers, a British punk rock band formed in the 1970s. One hit single from band’s early years was “Something Better Change.”
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Microsoft points to smartphones as the future of Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft released some new data on Thursday on the number of video game players accessing games via the cloud on just their smartphones with no controller attached. The company said 20% of Xbox Cloud Gaming users rely on built-in touch controls to access games on its cloud service, and that implementing native touch controls is a fast way for developers to boost play time.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Modernizing Risk Assessments for Today’s Distributed Enterprise

Last year’s sudden shift to a work-from-home (WFH) model changed a lot of things in enterprise IT. Companies accelerated their adoption of cloud services. Videoconferencing became an essential form of everyday communication. And IT teams were forced to change their ways of assessing risk — likely forever. How risks and...
ECONOMY
Forbes

As Cloud-Native Applications Move Into The Future, Let’s Not Forget The Lessons Of The Past

Vice president of service provider marketing, enablement and business development at VMware. Coming from VMware, I am often welcomed into philosophical conversations about how cloud technologies are changing operations around the world. With that in mind, here’s a thought experiment: What if I asked you to relitigate the whole concept of cloud computing? What if I tried to persuade you that you’re always better off running applications on-premises? Maybe you would respond by defending the cloud, listing all of the benefits it can bring to businesses. More likely, though, you’d just roll your eyes and say, “No thanks.” Why bother rehashing questions that were answered long ago?
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Starburst now runs distributed queries across all three major cloud platforms

Starburst Data Inc., which sells the commercial distribution of the Trino distributed SQL query engine, today introduced what it says is the first software-as-a-service analytics package that can assess data across multiple clouds. Starburst Galaxy, which the company introduced in February, is being outfitted with the new capabilities and manage...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

SAP’s Stock Growth To Be Fueled By Cloud Segment?

SAP’s stock (NYSE: SAP) at the current price of $135 has remained nearly flat compared to the start of 2021. During the first nine months of the year the company saw a moderate revenue growth of 5% y-o-y, but Cloud Subscriptions and Support saw a healthy growth of 18% y-o-y as companies continue to move toward digitization. Earnings for the nine months also increased to $3.83 compared to $3.13 for the same period of the previous year. We believe for the full year 2021, growth will be fueled by the Cloud Subscriptions and Support segment.
STOCKS
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand’s Digital Future

Last Wednesday, the government of Thailand said that cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G will all play a major role in improving the infrastructure of the digital economy of the country. When attending the Powering Digital Thailand’s opening ceremony of 2022, the deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, Prawit Wongsuwon...
TECHNOLOGY
linode.com

Complexity and Cost Versus Risk

All eyes were on AWS the past couple of weeks for both good (Re:invent) and not so good (#hugops) reasons. Both sparked a ton of important industry discussions on a range of topics. One that stood out was this piece by John Minnihan in TFiR on the topic of complexity...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy