Cloud’s Future Is Not Evenly Distributed

Vice president of service provider marketing, enablement and business development at VMware. Coming from VMware, I am often welcomed into philosophical conversations about how cloud technologies are changing operations around the world. With that in mind, here’s a thought experiment: What if I asked you to relitigate the whole concept of cloud computing? What if I tried to persuade you that you’re always better off running applications on-premises? Maybe you would respond by defending the cloud, listing all of the benefits it can bring to businesses. More likely, though, you’d just roll your eyes and say, “No thanks.” Why bother rehashing questions that were answered long ago?

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO