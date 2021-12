As automakers move toward electric vehicles (EV), Kansas consumers will now have options to make the switch more affordable. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) approved a settlement agreement negotiated between its staff, the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board (CURB) and Evergy to allow the company to offer rebates on the installation of a 240V outlet or hardwired EV charger. There are two rebate options. Customers who elect a Time of Use (TOU) rate plan qualify for a US$500 rebate. Those not electing the TOU rate will qualify for a US$250 rebate. In addition, new Time of Use (TOU) rates will promote off-peak overnight vehicle charging at lower costs per kilowatt hour (kWh). Commercial customers are also eligible to participate.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO