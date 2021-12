Ensure that your furry friend is well fed when you’re out of the house with the Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder. It lets you schedule feeding times, which is ideal for moments when you’re late home from work. Available in a 3-liter or 5-liter volume, it can store up to 50 portions of dry food, making it great for busy individuals. Moreover, the Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder features an easy-to-read LED panel to adjust your pet’s feeding schedule. So you can make changes at any time. It also includes a manual feeding button to reward your cat or dog at any time. Furthermore, stay close to your pet when you’re not home by setting a 10-second audio message to comfort them. Easy to set up and promising freshness in every bite, this is a pet parent’s must-have.

PET SERVICES ・ 7 DAYS AGO