The lasting consequences of America's shift to using more contractors to fight wars

By Steve Walsh
 5 days ago

Many people who fought and died on behalf of the U.S. during 20 years of war in Afghanistan were actually contractors, not U.S. troops. It's part of a change in the way America fights its wars with lasting consequences. Steve Walsh of member station KPBS sent us this report....

The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

More Protestants, fewer Catholics in Army’s recent religious shifts

Since the start of the Global War on Terror in 2001, the religious affiliations of the Army have seen some change, according to a recent report released by the RAND Corporation. The report was prepared for the Army’s top chaplains to help them determine appropriate adjustments to the religious makeup...
MILITARY
The Independent

US commander: Al-Qaida numbers in Afghanistan up 'slightly'

The al-Qaida extremist group has grown slightly inside Afghanistan since U.S. forces left in late August, and the country's new Taliban leaders are divided over whether to fulfill their 2020 pledge to break ties with the group, the top U.S. commander in the region said Thursday.Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie head of U.S. Central Command, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the departure of U.S. military and intelligence assets from Afghanistan has made it much harder to track al-Qaida and other extremist groups inside Afghanistan.“We’re probably at about 1 or 2% of the capabilities we...
MILITARY
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
AFP

Iraqi wars' deadly legacy: unexploded ordnance

In the northern Iraqi hamlet of Hassan-Jalad, almost every family has a story to tell about a time when a child, nephew or brother was lost to wartime munitions. Located near Mosul, a former stronghold of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, the area is littered with unexploded ordnance, sometimes dubbed UXO. "We are afraid for the children," said one local man, Awad Qado. "We show them the routes to take, the places to avoid. We tell them not to pick up things they find on the ground." It was in 2017 that Qado's family was struck by a landmine explosion in the hamlet of about 50 homes.
MILITARY
AFP

US-led anti-IS coalition ends Iraq combat mission

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group has finished its combat mission in Iraq and will shift to a training and advisory role, the alliance and its host country said Thursday. - 'Clandestine presence' - Iraqi interior ministry media official General Saad Maan told a news conference on Thursday that "the coalition will have completely finished the transition to a non-combat mission before the end of the year".
MILITARY
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: The consequences of endless war

On Aug. 29, 10 members of the Ahmadi family, seven of them children, were killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan. While initially stating that the attack assassinated an “Islamic State extremist,” the Pentagon admitted in September that only civilians were killed. “The strike was a tragic mistake,” Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told the press, offering apologies to the victims’ family and suggesting that the United States was “considering” giving them reparations payments. In early November, an “independent Pentagon review” concluded that the strike “was not caused by misconduct or negligence,” but that it was a mistake which happened “despite prudent measures to prevent civilian deaths.” The review did not recommend any disciplinary action. It merely noted that there were “breakdowns in communication and in the process of identifying and confirming the target of the bombing.” (“Watchdog finds no misconduct in air strike,” Associated Press, Nov. 3.)
NEW HAVEN, CT
Times-Republican

Are you thankful for America? Then fight for her

With Democrats in control of Congress and the White House, aided and abetted by a relentlessly partisan (and deceitful) media, the left is on the march. They’re going to usher in a new order, by hook or by crook. They are dismantling the foundation of this country as fast as they can, and what’s going to be left once they’re done “building back better” is going to be devoid of decency, much less anything else of value.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KPBS

Military contractors play a hidden role in US wars

Many people who fought and died on behalf of the U.S. during 20 years of war in Afghanistan were actually contractors, not U.S. troops. It’s part of a change in the way America fights wars with lasting consequences. Andy Cootes, who worked as a contractor in Afghanistan, is a Navy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Brookings Institution

Fighting the autocratic slide in Central America

After decades of difficult and uneven progress, democracy in Central America is experiencing its worst crisis since the militarized authoritarianism of the 1970s. Indeed, none of the presidents of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, or Nicaragua is invited to the Biden administration’s Summit for Democracy. Nicaragua has shown the worst slide...
POLITICS
The Independent

Looted Gilgamesh tablet returns to Iraq in formal ceremony

A small clay tablet dating back 3,500 years and bearing a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago and recently recovered from the United States formally returned to Iraq on Tuesday. The $1.7 million cuneiform tablet, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, is one of the world’s oldest surviving works of literature and one of the oldest religious texts. It was found in 1853 as part of a 12-tablet collection in the rubble of the library of Assyrian King Assur Banipal. The tablet was looted from an Iraqi museum...
RELIGION
realcleardefense.com

What Would America Fight For?

If the United States pulls back, the world will become more dangerous – Other democracies must start preparing. EIGHTY YEARS ago Japan bombed Pearl Harbour. It was a grave error, bringing the world’s mightiest country into the war and dooming the Japanese empire to oblivion. A clear-sighted Japanese admiral supposedly lamented: “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”
POLITICS
HISTORY.com

How Civil War Medicine Led to America's First Opioid Crisis

Injured soldiers at Armory Square Hospital during the U.S. Civil War. Credit: Bettmann / Contributor. During the Civil War, military hospitals considered opioids to be essential medicine. Doctors and nurses used opium and morphine to treat soldiers’ pain, stop internal bleeding and mitigate vomiting and diarrhea caused by infectious diseases. However, this led some soldiers to develop opioid addictions, either during the war or afterward when they sought medical treatment for wartime injuries or illnesses.
HEALTH
Futurity

America is more liberal than 50 years ago, but politics mask the shift

Americans’ attitudes and behaviors have become more liberal overall in the past 50 years and have taken a decidedly liberal tilt since the 1990s, shows a new analysis of public opinion data. Americans are substantially more liberal on matters of gender, sexuality, race, and personal liberty than they were...
POLITICS

