AllMusic's Best of 2021

allmusic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of 2021 is in sight, so it's time to devote ourselves to the daunting task of attempting to summarize the musical output of an entire year. Over...

www.allmusic.com

The Ringer

The Ringer’s Best of 2021 Picks

As 2021 draws to a close, we at The Ringer are reflecting on the movies, albums, TV shows, and more that stood out this year. From high-profile releases to critical darlings, from A-list superstars to newcomers, these are the projects and performances that we’ll remember from this long, strange year.
TV SHOWS
Literary Hub

Presenting This Year’s Best Audiobooks

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. AudioFile Magazine is celebrating the Best Audiobooks of 2021! Host Jo Reed and AudioFile’s Robin Whitten give a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Lil Jon Christmas display lights up Houston

Since 2012, Frankie To-Ong from Houston has been bringing the holiday spirit to his neighborhood with his Christmas light displays. He went viral in 2017 for his show that synchronized Texas hip-hop hits to his lights, and even rapper Paul Wall praised To-Ong's creativity. And, he's done it again. For...
HOUSTON, TX
Best Life

Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allmusic#Electronic Music#Jazz#Mouse On Mars#Americana
Popculture

'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: December 12th to December 18, 2021

The week ahead opens with a square between the Sun in Sagittarius and Neptune in Pisces — between the planetary body that represents our sense of self and the one that represents our ability to transcend our sense of self and experience something greater. Both mutable and traditionally ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius and Pisces can come to see eye to eye but while Sagittarius sees independence as a sacred state of being, Pisces maintains that all beings are interdependent, no matter their position. This negotiation between the singular and the (significant) other is the gate we pass as we travel toward Venus retrograde and through the shadow that she casts under Pluto’s wing. Mars rides into Sagittarius on December 13, headstrong, while Mercury moves in Capricorn. There’s a prevailing pressure to keep up with work and maintain, even when our personal lives start to feel unmanageable. The square that Mars makes to Chiron in Aries Rx on the 18th bears that pressure down. If and when the stakes feel too high and unsustainable, it’s worth reminding yourself that most stakes are projections, most of the pressure we feel is self-generated, and one the most nurturing things we can do for our past and future selves is admit that one’s worth and value is impossible to prove. Better, then, to admit when we’re out for the count. Better to reclaim the time that we owe ourselves, the time we save for play. On the other side of these admissions is the Gemini full moon, a retrospective of all the moments in our lives when embracing our own duality only made us feel more whole.
LIFESTYLE
thepostathens.com

Here’s the best TikToks of 2021

As the looming cloud of finals nears, everyone needs a break and some time to de-stress. There’s no better way to relax than scrolling on TikTok and revisiting a few of the best 2021 had to offer. The video sharing app has become a social media platform where one can get sucked in for hours on end, and for good reason, too.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Pop superstar Alicia Keys unveils new album 'Keys' in Dubai

Superstar Alicia Keys on Friday debuted her new album live in front of a packed crowd at the world’s fair in Dubai — a lively pop performance full of soaring vocals and piano solos. “We can live on the air,” she crooned from beneath the vast shimmering dome at Dubai’s Expo, a fortified stage ringed by riveted — and COVID-19 vaccinated — fans bouncing, grooving and nodding to the beat. “Baby, baby, we gonna rock forever.”Keys, 40, sauntered onstage in a glittery gold bodysuit, hair in a tight bun, and jammed out her eighth studio album along with old...
WORLD
thedieline.com

Dieline's Best of November 2021

And just like that, November has wistfully turned into December. Yet, as quickly as the past month happened, there's no denying the importance of looking back and appreciating all that it had to offer. Between Santo Cielo's gorgeous Jamón packaging to Velveeta's rebrand, we saw the best that the packaging world had to offer.
LIFESTYLE
mountainlake.org

Burt Bacharach’s Best | Preview

Celebrate the legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach, with performances by the artists who made his music famous. Hosted by Robert Wagner, this first-time ever archival PBS special includes all the original artists performing Bacharach’s hits with rare footage and clips from the 1960s -1980s. Thursday, December 2nd at 9:30PM on Mountain...
ENTERTAINMENT
baylorlariat.com

The semester’s best albums ranked

Nine years after the release of the original, Taylor Swift has managed to improve upon an already incredible album with more mature vocals, and reclaimed ownership of it in the process. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is the perfect album to cry and dance to all at once. The previously unreleased “From the Vault” songs, originally cut from the 2012 album, add a special twist, including more of the story of Swift’s songwriting journey. Part of the greatness of this album is its symbolism, as Swift continues to take back her early work from her old label. It’s another installation in Swift’s continuing battle for artists to own their own work.
MUSIC
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Scene’s Best Albums of 2021

Every year, the cultured denizens of The Observer’s culture section come together to rank the best albums of the year. The process is long and tiring, involving a complicated Excel spreadsheet (the formulas for which we barely comprehend). Often, there are casualties — this year, there were several. Right on...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Melbourne's best bottle shops

Renowned for their diverse range of small-batch, boutique and international beer, wine and spirits. So the saying goes, "a good bottle shop is worth its weight in gold". Well, people might not actually say that – but they should. From pét-nats and craft beer to grand crus and barrel-aged whiskies, Melbourne's best independent alcohol retailers offer more than just great a great selection, they're the chance to discover new favourites and learn about small, boutique producers who often fly under the radar.
GOLD
WNYC

Pitchfork's Best Songs of 2021

It's end-of-the-year-list season. Pitchfork editor in chief Puja Patel joins to share their list of the best songs of 2021, which is out today.
MUSIC

