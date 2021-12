Travelers may have something to look forward to in the year ahead. The US Energy Information Administration forecasts that retail gasoline prices will average $3.13 per gallon nationally in December before falling to $3.01 per gallon in January and $2.88 per gal on average in 2022. The government agency reports that US regular gasoline retail prices averaged $3.39 per gallon in November – a 10¢ per gallon increase from October, and $1.29 per gallon higher than in November 2020. Last month, the monthly average was the highest since September 2014. By comparison, gasoline in Jackson last month averaged $3.85 per gallon of unleaded regular.

JACKSON, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO