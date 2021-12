A woman who could not afford the pet fee to take her senior dog on a flight reportedly abandoned the dog at the Tampa airport. Now he is in a better -- and safer -- spot. The good Samaritan who rescued the dog said it appears to be a 14-year-old Shih Tzu mix and goes by the name ‘Bama.’ The dog was supposed to be getting on a plane to Miami, but when the woman carrying him found out she needed to provide his vaccine information and would have to pay a fee, she apparently left the dog behind and got on the plane alone.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO