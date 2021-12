THE WOODLANDS, TX — As the holiday season has gone into full swing, residents of Montgomery County have received phone calls from people posing as law enforcement officials. If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be the Sherriff, a Deputy/Police Officer, or any other representative of a law enforcement agency, advising they have a warrant for your arrest, verify with whom you’re speaking. The callers are telling potential victims they have an outstanding warrant and need to make payment immediately to avoid getting arrested.

2 DAYS AGO