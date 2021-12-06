Halsey in no rush to make another album

Sandwiched between Dec. 9’s inaugural Juice WRLD Day in Chicago and the premiere on the 16th of HBO Max’s “Into the Abyss” documentary, the next chapter in Juice WRLD’s melancholy story unfurls mirthlessly, but melodically, with “Fighting Demons.” As far as a packed, posthumous promotional schedule goes, this December is further proof that it’s Juice’s WRLD, even if the “Lucid Dreams” hitmaker isn’t here to live in it. What the emo-inspired rapper-crooner would have thought of this collection, which includes laconic leftover freestyles and unused vocal tracks rewound to fit fresh beats, is a mystery. As far as posthumously released albums...

