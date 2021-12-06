ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey in no rush to make another album

York News-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Without Me singer, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, released...

yorknewstimes.com

Kansas State Collegian

Adele’s fourth album will make you cry, dance, then cry again

British pop legend Adele has once again shattered the ceiling of the music industry with her fourth album, “30.” But honestly, did anyone expect anything less?. The artist’s 2019 divorce from husband Simon Konecki plays heavily into the album, but Adele is past wallowing. “30” reflects Adele’s maturation both on a musical level and a personal level: she is no longer “chasing pavements,” but rather declaring that inconsistency isn’t going to keep a “woman like [her].” The twelve tracks each reflect differing themes of growth, yearning, reconciliation and healing.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Adele Makes Big Announcement Following Release of Her New Album

Adele made a major announcement for fans excited to see her perform her new songs from 30 on Tuesday. The "Easy on Me" singer announced a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel. The weekend concerts will start on Jan. 21, 2022, and tickets will go on sale next week, but fans have to register first.
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Halsey releases sticky, sweet video for “Honey”

Halsey has released the sticky, sweet performance video for the song “Honey” off her album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. In the clip, filmed live in Los Angeles, Halsey performs the upbeat tune in a white lace dress. Midway through the song, they begin to literally cover themselves in honey. By the end of the song, Halsey’s dancing around, completely covered in it.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

MONSTA X On Achieving Their Most Music Show Wins Yet With “Rush Hour,” Their Upcoming Film And English Album, And More

MONSTA X recently spoke about successfully wrapping up their “No Limit” promotions, their upcoming English-language album, and more!. On November 19, MONSTA X released their 10th mini album “No Limit” along with their title track “Rush Hour,” which has gone on to win No. 1 on a total of five music shows. The album also topped Hanteo’s weekly album chart, as well as both Gaon’s weekly and retail album charts. as well as placing third on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs realtime chart.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Khalid Makes a Tiny ‘Tape’ Into Something Torrid With ‘Scenic Drive’: Album Review

When R&B-pop wunderkind Khalid tweeted in October that his next work “was no longer an EP, it’s way more special to me,” the heartfelt 23-year-old vocalist-songwriter set a high for what would become his first “tape” – don’t call it a mixtape! – “Scenic Drive” Dropped Friday morning, “Scenic Drive” is a pulsating, minor marvel of economical soul-hop that satisfies all that Khalid fanatics have come to crave — that high dozy warble, those out-of-the-blue hooks — while pushing his new-found exigency (and lower range) into the future.
MUSIC
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Late Juice WRLD’s ‘Fighting Demons’ Has Doom, Death and Duets With BTS’ Suga and Justin Bieber: Album Review

Sandwiched between Dec. 9’s inaugural Juice WRLD Day in Chicago and the premiere on the 16th of HBO Max’s “Into the Abyss” documentary, the next chapter in Juice WRLD’s melancholy story unfurls mirthlessly, but melodically, with “Fighting Demons.” As far as a packed, posthumous promotional schedule goes, this December is further proof that it’s Juice’s WRLD, even if the “Lucid Dreams” hitmaker isn’t here to live in it. What the emo-inspired rapper-crooner would have thought of this collection, which includes laconic leftover freestyles and unused vocal tracks rewound to fit fresh beats, is a mystery. As far as posthumously released albums...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Lala Kent Shares GLARING Red Flags About Randall Emmett

Lala Kent shared new details about her split with former fiance Randall Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star spoke to Sofia with an F, who is the co-host of the popular Barstool podcast, Call Her Daddy. The two discussed everything under the sun. Lala recently revamped her former joint podcast with Randall.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reveals Special Christmas Apparel

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to get attention on social media. Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has developed a massive following on social media. The former professional golfer has more than 3 million followers...
BEAUTY & FASHION
York News-Times

BTS announce 'extended period of rest'

Representatives for Big Hit Music, the boy band's label, shared that the K-pop group are taking time out from music to recharge following the end of their residency at the SoFi Stadium in California and their performance at the Jingle Ball Tour last week.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Tom Morello Drops Another Single From New Album

Has released the fourth single from his upcoming album, The Atlas Underground Flood. The song is called “The Maze” and he's joined by Andrew McMahon of Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness. Morello's new album will be released on Friday (December 3rd). Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, Rush‘s Alex Lifeson, Idles, Ben Harper,...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Neil Young Releasing Another Lost Album, 1987’s Summer Songs

Neil Young keeps digging into his vault and finding new things. Last year he released Homegrown, recorded in 1974, and on his official website over the weekend, Young announced the existence of another lost album, a collection of tracks from 1987 that was dubbed Summer Songs. “We are not sure...
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Anxious have debuted another new album preview, 'Growing Up Song'

Anxious have debuted another new track, 'Growing Up Song'. Taken from their debut full-length, 'Little Green House', guitarist Dante Melucci explains: "'Growing Up Song' is about how I cope with people close to me changing as we’ve become young adults. It’s scary to me when I start to feel like I don’t understand someone I care about anymore, and as easy it is for me to blame them for not being who I thought they were, I’m changing all the time too, and that’s okay."
MUSIC
dbknews.com

Five concept albums that make you want to remove the shuffle button

Since its release this November, Adele’s album 30 has taken the world by storm. The album earned a steaming hot rating of 8.2 from critics at Pitchfork. Whether you’ve been rolling with Adele since 2011 or just hopped onto the wagon, it is no question she serves as a quintessential role in the pop music industry. Her voice within her ballads and outside of them, has been incredibly impactful.
MUSIC
papermag.com

Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Halle Berry Rumors

Khloé Kardashian has been going through it. After news of boyfriend Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit broke, the reality star hasn't been feeling like herself. The internet has noticed. When she saw the online conversations about the interaction — with many noting some unsavory facial expressions and possible shade being...
CELEBRITIES

