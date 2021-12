Robby and Joe just wrapped up filming the full review of the Snapdragon-powered Lenovo Chromebook Duet. I’ll do them a solid and forgo any spoilers while we wait for Joe to finish his editing magic but I will say, this is the first time that Robby has ever walked away from a Chrome OS tablet without a bitter taste in his mouth. If you know us, you know that’s enough to give a hat-tip to this 13.3″ OLED-toting detachable. You can expect the review to drop later this week and you can pick up the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 at Best Buy right now if you’re already sold on this unique device.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO