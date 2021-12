A new tablet from Realme has shown up on the Geekbench database running what appears to be a UNISOC Tiger T616 or T610 SoC. Other specs include 3GB of RAM and Android 11. Realme's first-ever tablet, the Realme Pad, is undoubtedly one of the better low-cost options out there, and our in-depth review praised it for its construction and connectivity. Now, Realme appears to be working on a cheaper version of the Realme Pad, according to Twitter leaker @StuffListings (via 91mobiles). Given Realme's penchant to add suffixes to its SKUs, we can expect this to be called the Realme Pad Lite.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO