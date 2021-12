The publication of Black Clover, the acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata that recently reached a new personal sales record. Despite the conclusion of the anime the success of the work does not stop and now we await the publication of the Black Clover film of which we have been able to observe the key visual. Meanwhile, to further demonstrate the popularity of the manga comes new information on copies of the volumes in circulation.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO