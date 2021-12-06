How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

Concern continues to grow on Monday about the new Omicron variant linked to the coronavirus. 22News looked into its potential resistance to vaccines, and the best way to protect yourself from this mutation.
A growing list of countries worldwide are reporting the omicron case and President Joe Biden has urged calm after acknowledging it’s inevitable the coronavirus variant will reach the U.S. Local health officials are among those who are studying and tracking this new variant. To get the latest information on the...
It's still too soon to tell, but it’s possible that Omicron will prove better at infecting vaccinated people than previous variants. Wavebreakmedia/Deposit PhotosThere's plenty you can do to minimize your risk against Omicron, even when there's not much we know about it.
