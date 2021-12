Otter Tail County has completed an updated draft of its Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan (MHMP) and is now seeking public feedback on it. Citizens can find a link to review the plan and offer feedback by visiting z.umn.edu/OtterTailHMP. Mitigation actions by jurisdiction are also available online. The review and comment period are open through Wednesday, Dec. 15. After that, the county will submit the draft plan to the State of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for review, according to an Otter Tail County news release.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO