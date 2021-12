Taiwan lost Nicaragua as a diplomatic ally after the Central American country said it would officially recognize only China which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.“There is only one China," the Nicaraguan government said in a statement Thursday announcing the change. "The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory."“As of today, Nicaragua breaks its diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any official contact or relationship,” it added. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “sadness and regret” and said...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO