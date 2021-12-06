Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

AlbertEinstein, Marie Curie, Alexander Fleming are all well-known Nobel Prize winners. Others, like Neils Bohr and Werner Heisenberg — although not necessarily household names —were equally important. In a bit of pop culture, there was a nod to the pioneering quantum mechanics physicist Heisenberg when the character of Walter White in Breaking Bad took Heisenberg’s moniker as his alter ego. As of 2021, there have been a total of 943 Nobel Prizes winners. But it’s been argued that there have been others who deserved a Nobel Prize for their work, yet were overlooked. These are five scientists who had a significant impact on the world, yet were snubbed by the Nobel Committee.

SCIENCE ・ 7 HOURS AGO