Aaron Ton – Boys Cross Country

Together again on the heels of their state championship, North Kingstown runners delivered strong showings at the Nike Cross Regionals Northeast Regional event on Saturday at Bowdoin Park in New York. Competing under the Excellerate North banner, the Skipper girls placed sixth overall in the championship division. Rory Sullivan had a terrific day, finishing fifth overall in a time of 19 minutes, 29.8 seconds. Molly Sullivan took 19th, Ruby Nunnery was 37th, Gabriella Carnevale finished 89th, Lauren Carter was 97th, and Mackenzie Ulisse finished 105th. Three runners also competed in the open division, with Kate McEwen in 36th, Clarie Lockwood 66th, and Sylvia Wysor 76th. North’s Jackson Borge competed as an individual in the men’s championship race and finished 15th overall.
