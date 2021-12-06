ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Ton – Boys Cross Country

By Beacon Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Ton is the Beacon Athlete of the Week. As a sophomore he is a crucial part of the Mariner Cross Country Team. At the Wesco League...

dailyjournal.net

All-County team: Girls cross country

The final weeks of the girls cross country season didn’t play out the way Lauren Klem had envisioned. Once the Franklin sophomore experienced soreness in her left knee midway during a sectional race that she still eventually won, the days ahead were about helping her team any way she could.
FRANKLIN, IN
frankenmuthathletics.com

Cross Country MHSAA D2 State Finals

Mary Richmond and Hailey Lenhard qualified and competed at the Division 2 MHSAA State Finals back on November 6, 2021. Mary ran a very strong race with negative mile splits but came up just 3.5 seconds from winning the whole thing. Mary’s 2nd place time of 17:56.01 was just .01 seconds off her personal lifetime best. She was the 9th fastest time at MIS across all divisions. Mary finished 4th at last seasons Finals. This was Hailey’s forth time at MIS in the Finals and she placed her highest position with a 94th place time of 20:20.27. Most athletes never reach the finals at all and earning a spot there four years in a row is a very nice accomplishment. Congratulations to both young ladies!
SPORTS
miltontimes.com

Wildcats cross country has great day at States

On a crisp and sunny Nov. 13 afternoon, the Milton High School (MHS) cross country team returned to its first state championship meet since both the boys and girls teams captured titles in 2019. Back at the Wrentham Development Center, the site where the historic day occurred, the Wildcats hit...
MILTON, MA
ccenterdispatch.com

Coach Marc Burns talks to the cross country team

Marc Burns steps down as Missouri Cross Country head coach. Burns spent eight years coaching the Tigers. He is stepping down to pursue professional opportunities outside of coaching.
SPORTS
Spinal Column

Clifford Smart boys, girls set pace at regional cross-country meet

A regional cross-country meet took place for the first time at the middle school level on October 23. Three counties (Wayne, Oakland and Macomb) competed for a top team spot and individual regional honors. Clifford Smart Middle School represented the Walled Lake Consolidated School District as the only school in the district to compete in the regional meet. The Clifford Smart girls finished 6th out of 21 and the Clifford Smart boys finished 12th out of 25. Eliana Fredrick (grade 6), earned regional honors, finishing in 9th place.
WALLED LAKE, MI
Mountain Mail

Cross Country team runs in Lubbock, Texas

The Salida High School cross-country boys’ team finished third and the girls’ team took sixth in the inaugural Small School Cross Country Nationals, for high schools with a ninth- to 12th-grade enrollment of 1,000 students or less, Nov. 20 in Lubbock, Texas. “For me, the past year has reinforced the...
SALIDA, CO
rheaheraldnews.com

RCHS cross-country competes at TSSAA Regional Meet

(Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 edition) Eleven members, five girls and six boys, from the Rhea County High School Eagle cross-country team ventured to the Woodland Park course in Chattanooga on Tuesday to compete in the TSSAA Regional Meet, which is a state-qualifying event. Although none of the Rhea distance runners...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
Inyo Register

Cross country congrats for Bishop High runners

Bishop Union High School cross country Coach Michael Walsh reported great performances at the CIF State Cross Country Championships last weekend at Woodward Park in Fresno. He expressed congratulations to Ashley Fitt for her 52nd-place finish out of 207 of the state’s best runners in the Division 4 race. Fitt ran a personal record time of 19:36.1. Her overall place was 291 out of 977 runners in all Divisions 1 thru 5 combined. Congratulations also go to Diego Honda, pictured above at an earlier meet this season, for his 59th-place finish out of 211 of the state’s best runners in the Division 4 race. Honda ran a personal record time of 16:33.9. His overall place was 340 out of 988 runners in all Divisions 1 thru 5 combined.
BISHOP, CA
mukilteobeacon.com

Emma Arceo – Girls Cross Country

Emma Arceo is a decorated, 4-year letter winner in cross country. This fall, she returned to competition at the highest level winning several races, her second WESCO individual title, and firmly positioned among the top distance runners in the state. The team captain and an excellent student, Emma was part of the State Academic Championship earned by the Kamiak girls with a 4.0 GPA last spring. Following one last season on the track this spring, Emma will continue her education and competitive running in college next year. Congratulations to Emma on her successful career and to the Kamiak girls on a great cross country season! Go Knights!
SPORTS
Village Living

Spartans girls claim cross-country crown

The Mountain Brook High School girls cross-country team regained its place atop the leaderboard. The Spartans won the Class 6A race at the state meet, held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Nov. 6. Mountain Brook had been accustomed to dominating the competition over the last 25 years, but the...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
veniceoarsman.com

A Rebuilding Year For Cross Country

Cross country has been practicing hard each day to improve their endurance in competition, according to coach Alfredo Korzenik. The team prepared diligently for city preliminaries at Pierce College last Saturday and finished in second place. The boys’ and girls’ teams’ top priority has been improving their times. Korzenik said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Davis Enterprise

Cross-country: Ayers takes 5th, Davis High boys take 10th place at state meet

Zachary Ayers and the Davis High boys cross-country team had a strong showing at the California Interscholastic Federation Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday. Competing in Division I, Ayers, a senior, took fifth place with a time of 14 minutes, 55.6 seconds. Other Blue Devil runners who placed...
DAVIS, CA
Republic

State-ing His Case: Kilbarger-Stumpff repeats as The Republic Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year

When Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff was getting dressed for the biggest race of his high school career Oct. 30, he realized he was missing one key component — his racing socks. The Columbus North senior had other pair of socks, just not the ones he liked to race in. So coach Danny Fisher stepped in to lend Kilbarger-Stumpff his white socks with the Flying blue “C.”
COLUMBUS, IN
The Landmark

Cross country teams wrap up successful season

REGION — Cross country teams from middle schools across the district recently wrapped up the fall season, a happy and bittersweet occasion following last year’s season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The girls from Thomas Prince School, the smallest middle school in the district, won the Division 2...
DEVENS, MA
independentri.com

Photos: NK cross country runs well at regionals

Together again on the heels of their state championship, North Kingstown runners delivered strong showings at the Nike Cross Regionals Northeast Regional event on Saturday at Bowdoin Park in New York. Competing under the Excellerate North banner, the Skipper girls placed sixth overall in the championship division. Rory Sullivan had a terrific day, finishing fifth overall in a time of 19 minutes, 29.8 seconds. Molly Sullivan took 19th, Ruby Nunnery was 37th, Gabriella Carnevale finished 89th, Lauren Carter was 97th, and Mackenzie Ulisse finished 105th. Three runners also competed in the open division, with Kate McEwen in 36th, Clarie Lockwood 66th, and Sylvia Wysor 76th. North’s Jackson Borge competed as an individual in the men’s championship race and finished 15th overall.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
beloitcollegeroundtable.com

Soccer, Football, and Cross Country Come to a Close

The highlight of the fall sports season came to an end during the first round of the national tournament. Our Bucs took on Washington University Nov. 13 in St. Louis. They got an automatic bid into the tournament by running the tables in the conference tournament to clinch a spot. For more details, Grady Spencer’22 took an in-depth look at that run for the Midwest Championship a few weeks back.
BELOIT, WI
South Pasadena News

SPHS Sports | State Cross Country Meet Results

One team turned in a solid performance while the other was hoping for better results, but in the end South Pasadena High cross country coach Mike Parkinson said it was a “great experience” as both squads made history last weekend at the CIF State Championships in Fresno. In a unique...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

