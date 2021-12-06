Aaron Ton – Boys Cross Country

Mary Richmond and Hailey Lenhard qualified and competed at the Division 2 MHSAA State Finals back on November 6, 2021. Mary ran a very strong race with negative mile splits but came up just 3.5 seconds from winning the whole thing. Mary’s 2nd place time of 17:56.01 was just .01 seconds off her personal lifetime best. She was the 9th fastest time at MIS across all divisions. Mary finished 4th at last seasons Finals. This was Hailey’s forth time at MIS in the Finals and she placed her highest position with a 94th place time of 20:20.27. Most athletes never reach the finals at all and earning a spot there four years in a row is a very nice accomplishment. Congratulations to both young ladies!

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO