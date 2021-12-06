3 arrested after armed carjacking in Arlington

An 11-year-old male, who reportedly was arrested in connection with an armed carjacking on the Far Northwest Side, is suspected to have been an active participant in several carjackings, according to Chicago police officials. The suspect was taken into custody on Friday, Nov. 26, and that follows an arrest two...
A teenager driving a carjacked vehicle crashed in the parking lot of a coffee store in Oakley while trying to elude police early Sunday morning, police said. The suspect, a 13-year-old from Concord, was arrested, police said. A statement from Antioch police Sgt.Rick Hoffman said at about 2:55 a.m. officers...
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - San Leandro police arrested two children over the weekend whom they suspect were involved in an armed carjacking Friday night on Lexington Avenue. At about 9 p.m. Friday, officers were called to investigate a reported carjacking on the 100 block of Lexington Avenue, police said in a statement Monday.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Second District Community Relations Committee in Cleveland is looking for suspects in an armed robbery. According to police, around 3:15 p.m. a man was held at gunpoint by a teen who had a black semi-automatic pistol. It happened in the 3300 block of W. 32nd St. on Nov. 25. The […]
Paso Robles police arrest a carjacking suspect yesterday while he was walking on Creston road. The carjacking occurred Sunday night in the 1200 block of Creston road. Yesterday morning, the victim spotted the suspect walking on Creston road. When Paso Robles police officers contacted 29-year-old Richard Garcia, he fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later without incident.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Angel Medardo Galeas, age 18, of Silver Spring and two juveniles with the two attempted armed carjackings that occurred on October 26 in the Silver Spring and Wheaton area.
UPDATE: Interstate 5 reopens late Monday afternoon after being closed for the investigation.Police killed an armed suspect on Interstate 5 following an hours-long incident that included a home invasion, several carjackings and gunfire on Monday morning. Interstate 5 reopened late Monday afternoon after being closed for the investigation. According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland around 9:30 a.m. During that robbery, the suspect reportedly stole the victim's vehicle. Police say the suspect appears to have committed several other carjackings while armed over the following 30-40 minutes, but could...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives in Montgomery County are releasing surveillance video of an attempted armed carjacking that happened last week and are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved. The incident happened on Nov. 23 around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Talbott St. in Rockville. Police say […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been sentenced to a total of 22 years in federal prison for armed carjackings that took place in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday. According to federal prosecutors, 20-year-old Tyshjohn Jones and 19-year-old Jayln Gray were sentenced to a total of 264 months in federal prison for […]
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An attempt to evict a man from a Richland Township trailer court on Wednesday turned into a 45-minute armed standoff with police until the man surrendered, authorities said. Two state constables arrived at Stonehedge Court on Walters Avenue at 1:30 p.m. to evict John Herdman from a...
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the man who was shot and killed by police in Mounds View following what police have called an armed carjacking that took place around 7 p.m. Sunday near 2537 County Road I. The BCA says Douglas Kelley, 21, was shot multiple...
An armed carjacking at an AutoZone store in Toms River ended with an arrest of a a 20-year-old man from Burlington County, authorities said.Devin Copley-Clevenger, of Lumberton, is accused of stealing the victim's car at gunpoint in the parking lot of Route 37 east, after the victim agreed to give …
Three suspects, including a 15-year-old boy, allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven in Redwood City at gunpoint before their vehicle crashed during an attempt to flee police on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Jylyn Richardson Green, 24, of Pittsburg, Deshawn Carter, 19, of Hayward, and a 15-year-old boy from Hayward, were arrested on suspicion...
Montgomery County Police have released surveillance video of two people suspected of attempting an armed carjacking in Rockville on Nov. 23. Police say the incident occurred just before 5:45 p.m. at the 100 block of Talbot Street in Rockville. According to reports, the victim had just sat down inside his...
KALAMAZOO (WOOD-AM) - Public safety officers in Kalamazoo say they arrested a man following a late-Wednesday armed robbery on South Sprinkle Road. It happened around 7 p.m. The suspect, who police say fled the scene on foot, was arrested after authorities established a perimeter and conducted a tracking effort with K9s.
REDDING, Calif. — After responding to an initial call of a man threatening people with a knife, police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Tavarez on Wednesday morning following a lengthy standoff in another resident's home. On Wednesday morning, December 1, RPD said they responded to the Shastas View Drive and Belladonna Street...
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Two people have been arrested in connection with an eastern North Carolina armed robbery. On Tuesday, Havelock Police Officers responded to the Dollar General Store on E. Main St. after a 911 call reported an armed robbery at the discount store. Investigators said the suspect made...
GLENARDEN, Md. (7News) — Police in DC and Prince George's County are investigating an armed carjacking Friday morning. According to Metropolitan Police, a black SUV was taken in the 4800 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, the Tenleytown neighborhood of DC. A bulletin was put out by DC Police and the SUV was spotted going south on 295. Officers followed the vehicle in the Glenarden area of Prince George's County.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after ramming his vehicle into a parked police car Saturday night. Officers witnessed a man driving a Jeep ram a police car parked in front of the Zone 4 Substation around 8:40 p.m. The man refused...
Comments / 0