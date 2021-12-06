3 arrested after armed carjacking in Arlington

UPDATE: Interstate 5 reopens late Monday afternoon after being closed for the investigation.Police killed an armed suspect on Interstate 5 following an hours-long incident that included a home invasion, several carjackings and gunfire on Monday morning. Interstate 5 reopened late Monday afternoon after being closed for the investigation. According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland around 9:30 a.m. During that robbery, the suspect reportedly stole the victim's vehicle. Police say the suspect appears to have committed several other carjackings while armed over the following 30-40 minutes, but could...

