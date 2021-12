Aaron Ton is the Beacon Athlete of the Week. As a sophomore he is a crucial part of the Mariner Cross Country Team. At the Wesco League Championship meet he clocked in at 18:27.4, just behind senior stud Matthew Meisner who qualified for the District 1 XC Championships! Aaron keeps a steady pace both on the course and in the classroom; he is an Honor Role Student. Aaron has enough endurance to tackle playing the piano and viola and in his free time he works as a Certified United States Soccer Referee. Aaron keeps enough in the tank for the final surge in hopes of one day becoming a sports journalist. (Aaron did not write this article. It would have been much better.)

