George is a Showband member who has been performing since the 5th grade. His friends describe him as hardworking, outgoing, funny, and smart. He credits Mr. Moody, his middle school band teacher, as playing an important role in his early musical education. "He showed me the true value of music and inspired me to play in concert band and showband all four years that I have gone to Kamiak." George values the relationships and memories he has made in the performing arts. He plans to study Exercise Science and Nutrition while continuing to grow as a musician at a four-year university.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO