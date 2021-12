‘And Just Like That’s boss admits that the ‘SATC’ revival was ‘never’ going to be centered around all four of the original women. And Just Like That is taking us back into the world of Sex and the City. Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda’s stories are far from over and will be explored in the new series. As for Samantha, she will not be featured in the series. And Just Like That boss Michael Patrick King reveals that Kim Cattrall’s Samantha was not a part of And Just Like That from the start.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO