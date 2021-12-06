ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Matrix Resurrections - Official Trailer 2

IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited next chapter...

me.ign.com

Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: See Jonathan Groff in the Action-Packed Trailer for The Matrix Resurrections

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. The trailer has arrived for The Matrix Resurrections, and it features two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff alongside original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Groff plays the business partner of Reeves' character Thomas Anderson: a slick, confident corporate type with insouciant charm, a disarming smile and an eye on the bottom line—everything Anderson is not. The film is scheduled for release on December 22. Get a first look at the action-packed trailer below!
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Has Neo And Trinity Fighting A Familiar Battle

It’s time to enter the Matrix once again! Later this month the anticipated sequel The Matrix Resurrections finally arrives. The original film, released way back in 1999 (!!!) was a cultural phenomenon that sparked debate about the nature of our reality, while also setting the tone for every sci-fi movie that would follow for years. Can this new sequel have the same level of impact?
TV & VIDEOS
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss In Second Trailer For THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

A brand-new trailer is here for the highly anticipated THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS. From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited next chapter in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Neo and Trinity Reunite in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrections”

“We can’t see it, but we’re all trapped inside these strange repeating loops,” Keanu Reeves is told in a new trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections.” “This is the moment for you to show us what is real.” Set 20 years after the events of “The Matrix Revolutions,” the sci-fi sees Neo (Reeves) seizing the opportunity to show “what is real” when he opts to take the red pill offered to him by Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and reenters the world of the Matrix. Morpheus warns that if Neo wants to see Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss) again, he’ll need to “fight for her.”
MOVIES
Keanu Reeves
IGN

Marvel's Eternals Gets January Disney+ Streaming Date

Marvel's Eternals will begin streaming on Disney+ from January 12. Announced by Disney today, the last Phase 4 MCU movie will arrive on the streaming platform in the new IMAX Enhanced format, which offers an expanded aspect ratio. Disney also released a new poster to celebrate the announcement:. Eternals introduced...
MOVIES
IGN

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Director Confirms Which Emerald Appears in the Trailer

It was an accomplishment muted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, but Sonic the Hedgehog raced to first place as the highest-grossing video game movie ever after its release in 2020. IGN said at the time that the film was “made first and foremost for Sonic fans,” and now, based on the Sonic 2 trailer that just dropped, it looks like returning director Jeff Fowler’s approach to the sequel will please those who cannot resist the urge to travel at a great rate of speed.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Ana De Armas In, Scarlett Johansson Exits Apple’s Chris Evans-Starrer ‘Ghosted’ With Dexter Fletcher Directing, Skydance Producing

EXCLUSIVE: A different kind of reteam is in store for Ghosted, the Apple Original Films romantic action adventure film to be helmed by Dexter Fletcher. Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the film. Scarlett Johansson, Evans’ oft-collaborator in the Marvel movies, has amicably exited the picture in what sources describe as a scheduling conflict. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers....
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
IGN

New Image Of Master Chief In Halo TV Series Shows Game-Faithful Armor

A new image of Master Chief from the Halo TV series shows that Paramount has certainly got one thing right: that's game-accurate Mjolnir armor he's wearing. The photo, revealed by Entertainment Weekly, shows actor Pablo Schreiber suited up as John-117 in a sandy environment. Talking to EW, Schreiber said that...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guy Burnet Joins Melissa Barrera in STX Thriller ‘Bed Rest’

Ray Donovan and The Affair alum Guy Burnet is set to star in STXfilms and Project X thriller Bed Rest, joining In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. Lori Evans Taylor wrote and is directing the film, which is currently in production in Winnipeg. The story centers on Julie (Barrera), who, according to the project’s synopsis, “after years of struggling to start a family, is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, she begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints.” William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein will produce under their Project X Entertainment banner along with Evans Taylor and Barrera. David Gendron, Matthew Helderman, Ali Jazayeri and Luke Taylor will executive produce. Burnet, who is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and the U.K.’s United Agents, can be seen in Amazon series The Feed and recently wrapped production on Western Dead for a Dollar, appearing onscreen with Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe.
MOVIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
IGN

The Unforgivable Review

The Unforgivable had a limited theatrical release and will now be available for streaming Friday, Dec. 10 on Netflix. In The Unforgivable, Sandra Bullock gives a stoic, stern performance in a grim and underwhelming tale of a woman seeking out her younger sister after being released from a 20-year prison stint for murder. At times, there's a noble glumness to the film, which is based on a 2009 British miniseries, but the journey is stilted, the outcome fizzles, and the overall choices made by the protagonist are questionable -- undercutting most of the story.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Superman’: THR’s 1978 Review

On Dec. 10, 1978, Warner Bros. unveiled Richard Donner’s Superman at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. for its premiere. The Christopher Reeve-starring film launched a big screen franchise and went on to be nominated for three Oscars (for film editing, original score and sound) at the 51st Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below.  First things first: The wires don’t show and the special effects are truly spectacular in Superman, an Alexander and Ilya Salkind production of a Richard Donner film. And the promotional line, “You’ll believe a man can fly,” that is being used by Warner Bros. in...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Raised By Wolves’ Star Niamh Algar Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Award-nominated actress Niamh Algar (Censor, Raised by Wolves) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Deadline has learned. Algar most recently appeared on the film side as Enid Baines in Prano Bailey-Bond’s psychological horror pic Censor, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. She previously starred opposite Cosmo Jarvis in Nick Rowland’s Calm with Horses, and was recognized for her work with a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The actress will next be seen in Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder opposite Florence Pugh, also starring in Jodhi May’s upcoming indie drama Mooring opposite Charlotte Rampling. Algar can be seen on the TV side in Ridley Scott’s HBO Max sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves and Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 drama series The Virtues. She was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2019 and has also been recognized by organizations including the British Independent Film Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association, the Irish Film and Television Awards, and the Royal Television Society, among others. She will continued to be represented by Independent Talent in the UK and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
MOVIES
IGN

Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

Planet of Lana - An Off- Earth Odyssey is a new sci-fi adventure from developer Wishfully, with music composed by The Last Guardian composer, Takeshi Furukawa, planned for release in 2022. Check out this quick trailer from The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Trek: Resurgence Is a Post-TNG Game Made by Telltale Veterans

Dramatic Labs has announced Star Trek: Resurgence, an new official Star Trek video game made in collaboration with ViacomCBS. The third-person narrative adventure game is made by a team that includes over 20 former Telltale staff, and will launch on PC and consoles in 2022. Announced at The Game Awards...
VIDEO GAMES

