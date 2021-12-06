ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Monday Night RAW! – Huntington Center January 24th!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Champion – BIG E vs KEVIN OWENS vs SETH ROLLINS vs BOBBY LASHLEY. RAW Women’s Champion-...

wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Face Off After Monday Night Raw

That’s a big deal. There are certain groups of wrestlers who are going to get some extra notice no matter what they do. At the same time, there are some things that they can do which extend even beyond their normal actions. You don’t get to see these happen very often, but one of them took place after the cameras stopped rolling following this week’s Monday Night Raw.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Two Surprise Returns Take Place On Monday Night Raw, New Feud Set

Welcome back x two. A return is one of the best things that you are going to see in wrestling as it can be quite the surprise. You might not know that someone is going to be back and it can make for a heck of a moment. Some of these are absolutely fascinating and we got a double shot this week as not one but two surprise returns took place, even at the same time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Edits Out Controversial Lines From This Week’s Monday Night Raw

Fix it in post. There are a lot of things to criticize about WWE and one of their bigger issues seems to be promos. Wrestlers are often given scripted promos where they are unable to say things the way they want. You will see some people getting creative freedom, but either way, you will hear some strange things sneak through. That was the case this week, but now it has been cleaned up.
WWE
Bobby Lashley
Kevin Owens
Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins
ewrestlingnews.com

Steel Cage Match + More Set For Monday’s RAW Broadcast

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, several big matches and segments were confirmed for Monday’s RAW broadcast. We’ll see a Steel Cage Match featuring Big E. vs. Kevin Owens. Also, there will be a MizTV segment featuring WWE Hall of Famer Edge as the special guest. And lastly, Becky...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Mocks The Recent Releases On Monday’s RAW

WWE appeared to mock some of the recent releases during Monday’s episode of RAW. During a contract signing that involved Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for their match for the RAW Women’s Championship that will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan told Becky Lynch the following,
WWE
reviewjournal.com

Bull riding star injured during frightening NFR spill

After splitting first-place money in his long-anticipated National Finals Rodeo debut Thursday night, legendary bull rider J.B. Mauney spoke at length about experiencing the thrill of victory on his sport’s biggest stage. Less than 24 hours later, he was dealing with the agony of defeat. Mauney was helped from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE will hold Raw from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY this Monday night. WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,075 tickets and there are 2,094 left. WWE Champion Big E will face Kevin Owens in a non-title match.
WWE
411mania.com

New Bobby Lashley Segment Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will have a segment on Monday’s episode of RAW to explain his actions last week. During that episode, Lashley attacked Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens after E defeated Owens in a cage match. Monday’s episode will also see the Street Profits...
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch To Defend RAW Women’s Championship Next Monday

Next week’s WWE RAW from the FedEx Forum in Memphis will be headlined by a RAW Women’s Title match. Tonight’s RAW featured a contract signing for Liv Morgan vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Sonya Deville then announced that the title match will take place next Monday night. Morgan became the new #1 contender to Lynch when she won a Fatal 5 Way over Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella back on the November 8 RAW show.
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Match Order For Monday’s WWE RAW Changing Through The Day

PWInsider reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which had Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch in the main event, was originally set to have a different match order. The original plan was for the steel cage match between Big E and Kevin Owens, as well as the angle with Bobby Lashley, to close the show. However, there was a push to go with Morgan vs. Lynch instead, especially because the match fell on the anniversary of Lita vs. Trish Stratus main eventing RAW in 2004. The idea was eventually approved, as we saw. While the third hour was the least-watched hour of the show, there are some pointing to the match’s success on Youtube, where it’s had 700,000 views since Monday.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Talks About Seth Rollins Being Attacked By Fan On WWE Monday Night RAW

On the latest edition of Woooo Nation Uncensored, Ric Flair spoke about Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan on WWE Monday Night RAW a couple weeks ago. Flair says Rollins should have handled the situation better by not saying that he was “terrified” over the incident. Ric Flair on...
WWE
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Hates Current WWE Star’s Ring Name

There are quite a few WWE Superstars on the main roster, and there’s no denying that some of them got stuck with names that aren’t exactly setting them up for success. One star who has been struggling on the main roster is none other than Dio Maddin, also known as former RETRIBUTION member Mace. Following the breakup of RETRIBUTION Maddin has continued to use the name Mace, and during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast Booker T made it clear that he hates the name.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announces New Signing

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage featured the Lucha Bros. defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against FTR, and the show also featured the highly anticipated in-ring debut of Taz’s son Hook. Hook faced off against Fuego Del Sol in his first pro wrestling match, and he...
WWE
iheart.com

More Details About Jeff Hardy's WWE Release Revealed: Report

Additional details regarding former World Champion Jeff Hardy's release from WWE have been reported. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports Hardy was ordered and refused to attend rehab following an incident at a WWE house show on December 4. Hardy was reportedly aware that he'd be punished in some way...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From In-Ring Competition

Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have careers that last decades inside the squared circle, but you never know when someone’s career might come to an end. Nick Dinsmore, formerly known to WWE fans as Eugene, recently took to Twitter to announce that Eugene will be doing a retirement tour in 2022. According to the announcement he is available for wrestling matches, seminars, fitness advice and stand up comedy.
WWE
theScore

Kara-France spoils Garbrandt's flyweight debut by TKO

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt fell short in his flyweight debut. Kai Kara-France defeated Garbrandt via TKO at the 3:21 mark of the first round at UFC 269 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Kara-France dropped Garbrandt with a huge right hand. Garbrandt, in survival mode, landed a takedown but...
UFC
The Spun

WWE Has Reportedly Released Longtime Fan Favorite

WWE has reportedly parted ways with fan favorite Jeff Hardy on Thursday. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE released the longtime wrestler less than a week after the 44-year-old was sent home from a WWE tour after reports indicated that he had a “rough night” on Saturday.
WWE

