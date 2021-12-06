Monday Night RAW! – Huntington Center January 24th!

PWInsider reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which had Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch in the main event, was originally set to have a different match order. The original plan was for the steel cage match between Big E and Kevin Owens, as well as the angle with Bobby Lashley, to close the show. However, there was a push to go with Morgan vs. Lynch instead, especially because the match fell on the anniversary of Lita vs. Trish Stratus main eventing RAW in 2004. The idea was eventually approved, as we saw. While the third hour was the least-watched hour of the show, there are some pointing to the match’s success on Youtube, where it’s had 700,000 views since Monday.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO