Cavaliers fast-starting rookie forward Evan Mobley could return to the line-up this weekend after missing less than two weeks with a sprained right elbow. Mobley, who is among the favourites for the Rookie of the Year award following his outstanding start to the season, got hurt on November 15 against Boston. At the time, the Cavs estimated he could be out for as long as one month. However, the No. 3 overall pick has made quick progress and is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO