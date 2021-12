The Office of Sustainability at Ohio University has been working hard to create community outreach programs for OHIO community members and for the Athens community. According to Sam Crowl, the Associate Director of the Office of Sustainability, “Ohio University defines sustainability as the capacity to simultaneously benefit people, the planet and prosperity now and in the future. The Office of Sustainability facilitates the implementation of the Ohio University Sustainability and Climate Action Plan and ensures fulfillment of institutional commitments to environmental, social, and economic well-being.”

ATHENS, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO