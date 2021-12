The latest chapter of the Manchester United soap opera has come to an end. The club has settled on Ralf Rangnick to be its interim manager. Though, of course, nothing is ever simple. Rangnick and United have agreed on a relatively complicated deal which sees him taking over on the sidelines for the rest of this season before moving upstairs to take on consulting duties and help guide the team from the front office.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO