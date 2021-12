You might have noticed a message popping up in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier now and then telling you of a mysterious disturbance that Shinra has been picking up on in Midgar. This disturbance looks like a swirling black cloud and appears to be causing havoc in the local area. When one of these clouds appears in a match, All players will be given a new Training Order to investigate and resolve the unknown phenomenon. This guide covers how to do that and what you get as a reward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO