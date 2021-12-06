Today in History for December 6th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78.
LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1967: Mike Nesmith on the set of the television show The Monkees circa 1967 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement.
Nesmith was a struggling singer-songwriter in September 1966 when “The Monkees” television debut turned him and fellow band members...
