Today in History for December 6th

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson Davis dies in New Orleans; Four people die at a free Rolling Stones concert...

ShowBiz Minute: Kennedy Center, Bieber, BTS

Kennedy Center Honors and its traditions are back once more; Justin Bieber performs at Saudi F1 race after boycott calls; BTS will take an "extended period of rest" after U.S. concerts. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
MUSIC
Daily Rewind December 6th

In 345 A.D., the real St. Nicholas died. In 1865, the 13th Amendment was ratified . . . which Abolished Slavery. In 1884, the Washington Monument was completed. In 1964, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” first aired on NBC. In 1969, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam hit...
POLITICS
Japanese mogul visits International Space Station

A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space and reached the International Space Station hours later on Wednesday. (Dec. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f5d13a9caa5142779de68a72b64ecfbe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KDUZ Birthdays – December 6th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. The “Father of Modern Magic” Jean Eugene Robert-Houdin was born on this date in 1805. Poet Joyce Kilmer (Trees) was born on this date in 1886. Lyricist Ira Gershwin was born on this...
NFL
California State
When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party

“Starry Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh, one of the most joy-giving paintings in the history of art, is a major crowd-pleaser at MOMA (Museum of Modern Art, NYC). Hold on, mama, MOMA is our destination for “The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party.” Mr. van Gogh, pardon me, Meneer van Gogh is correct for this Dutchman working in the South of France, painted “Starry Starry Night” in June, 1889. I digress to mention Vincent van Gogh worked really, REALLY fast. On his more manic days, he would often paint one painting in the morning and then another that afternoon. Though he...
VISUAL ART
The secret Jewish history of John Lennon

“This story was originally published on December 8, by the Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from the Forward delivered to you each morning.”. Had he not been gunned down on Dec. 8, 1980 by a deranged “fan” lying in wait for him outside of his Upper West Side residence in Manhattan, John Lennon may well have been a well-preserved 81 years old right now, still happily married to Yoko Ono and living in the Dakota. The ostensible founder and leader of the Beatles, the most beloved critically and commercially successful band of the rock era, Lennon left behind a complicated legacy befitting his complicated, mercurial and at times tormented personality.
MUSIC
Michael Nesmith Of The Monkees Dies At 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1967: Mike Nesmith on the set of the television show The Monkees circa 1967 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement. Nesmith was a struggling singer-songwriter in September 1966 when “The Monkees” television debut turned him and fellow band members...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Today in History for December 1st

Rosa Parks is arrested in Montgomery, Alabama; Former communist official Sergei Kirov is assassinated in Leningrad; Beatlemania arrives in America; Actor and director Woody Allen is born. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1f1c3bbbfa4748588f0e01d83c608639.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Today in History for December 5th

Prohibition ends in the United States; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart dies; Walt Disney and Little Richard are born. (Dec. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/eb80300149074cb7a72f118b15b35d61.
POLITICS
