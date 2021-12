After four years and multiple price cuts, the Los Angeles home of Jim Belushi, the actor turned cannabis farmer, has sold for $30 million, the website Dirt reported. The star of “According to Jim,” who has since decamped to an Oregon farm, had first publicly placed the Mediterranean mansion on the market in 2017, for the high-flying amount of $38.5 million.

