Kasada Gets $23M Investment for Bot Protection

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKasada has introduced a $23 million sequence C funding spherical and says it’s seeing extra demand for its bot safety tech, which may cease automated assaults, the corporate announced Monday (Dec. 6). Kasada purports to have the ability to dispose of the assaults with out requiring cumbersome CAPTCHA checks,...

Cheddar News

Attack Surface Management Startup CyCognito Raises $100 Million

Attack surface management startup CyCognito recently raised $100 million in its latest funding round, valuing the company at $800 million. CyCognito offers cyber security through its attack surface scanner, which uses artificial intelligence to identify weak spots in an organization's network. The new funding comes as companies around the world continue to add new defenses to the growing rise of cyber threats and attacks. CyCognito co-founder and CEO Rob Gurzeev joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
helpnetsecurity.com

Kasada raises $23M to accelerate global momentum combating online fraud

Kasada announced $23 million in Series C funding, bringing total investment in the company to $39 million. The funding round was led by new investor StepStone Group (which recently acquired venture capital platform Greenspring Associates), with participation from existing investors Ten Eleven Ventures, Main Sequence Ventures, Reinventure (Westpac’s venture capital arm), Our Innovation Fund, and Turnbull & Partners.
thepaypers.com

Kasada raises USD 23 million

US-based cybersecurity company Kasada has secured 23 million in Series C funding, bringing its total investment to 39 million and plans to accelerate sales and marketing abilities. The funding round was led by new investor StepStone Group with participation from existing investors Ten Eleven Ventures, Main Sequence Ventures, Reinventure, Our...
beautypackaging.com

Facetheory Gets Investment, Focuses on Expansion

Facetheory, a direct-to-consumer clean skincare brand based in the UK, has raised £10m in a funding round from Active Partners. The brand aims to bring "clean, affordable skincare products to consumers around the world." The funds will be used to scale the business at home and internationally, recruit best-in-class talent...
siliconangle.com

Australian enterprise cybersecurity firm Kasada raises $23M to fuel growth

Australian enterprise cybersecurity firm Kasada Pty Ltd. announced today it has raised $23 million in new funding to accelerate sales in the U.S. and to hire more people to capitalize on increasing demand for its services. StepStone Group led the Series C round. Also participating in the round were Ten...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

OPEN Alliance: Get the right ESD protection placement

The sheer volume of automotive electronics in today’s cars is dramatically driving up the transmission requirements and data payload on automotive networks, writes Lukas Droemer of Nexperia. To take the next step we need high-speed, high-bandwidth Automotive Ethernet. And that means getting the right ESD protection in place to ensure...
