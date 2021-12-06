Kasada Gets $23M Investment for Bot Protection

CHICAGO — Private equity firm Arbor Investments announced an investment in raw pet food manufacturer Carnivore Meat Co. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Carnivore has been blessed with incredible growth and we see acceleration at an even faster rate in the future,” said Carnivore CEO Lanny Viegut. “When we saw this opportunity to partner with a team who completely match us in culture, values and beliefs…and who share the same commitment to manufacturing premium quality food products, we just had to say, ‘YES!’ This partnership will help us stay ahead of the ever-increasing demand for our 100% raw protein products. Carnivore and Arbor are a perfect fit and the timing couldn’t be better. With our combined experience and expertise, along with Arbor’s resources, we will continue scaling quickly to stay ahead of the incredible demand curve for our ultra-premium quality raw pet foods and treats.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO