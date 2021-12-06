ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Winners! 2021 SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(December 6, 2021, 8:00pm EST) The time is here! After months of preparations and ballots going out to thousands of SoulTrackers, we're happy to annouce the winners of the 2021 SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, the world's leading awards dedicated...

www.soultracks.com

soultracks.com

Abi Farrell gives timeless empowering message on "Don't Follow Me"

(December 7, 2021) For as long as women could raise their voices, many have lent theirs to the cause of the moment: equality in the workplace, freedom to express their individuality, pleas for security and to create their own paths and lead fulfilling lives on their own terms. Anthems from eras past continue to resonate today -- when one senses the ferocity behind Aretha Franklin's "Respect," the resolve in Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and the angst in Mary J. Blige's "No More Drama," the emotions are more than heard, they're felt. That bold, lilting proclamation is what one will discover in Abi Ferrell's "come correct or get left" mantra, "Don't Follow Me."
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd celebrates sobriety for debut single

(LOS ANGELES) Bryan Abrams, former front-man and founding member of the Billboard chart-topping iconic 90’s R&B/Pop crossover group Color Me Badd, is set to embark on his long-held dream of a solo career with the release of his new single, “Because of You” on December 10. Available for pre-order since November 23, the stirring ballad was co-produced by long-time collaborator Hamza Lee. The song is also featured in the Leslie Small-directed motion picture, For The Love of Money, premiering in theaters nationwide on November 24 starring Kat Williams, Rotimi and Keri Hilson.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

"Summer of Soul" soundtrack coming to CD and digital

December 9, 2021,-New York, NY-Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, Mass Distraction Media, documentary producers David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel alongside filmmaker, director, producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson announce the release of the Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on January 28, 2022. The album accompanies Questlove’s directorial debut documentary Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and is available in select theaters and on Hulu now. It notably took home six top honors at the Critics Choice Awards, including “Best Documentary Feature,” “Best Director,” “Best First Documentary Feature,” “Best Editing,” “Best Archival Documentary,” and “Best Music Documentary,” and was Winner of Best Documentary Award from the National Board of Review. It is currently nominated for “Best Music Film” at the 2022 GRAMMY® Awards.
BEAUTY & FASHION
soultracks.com

First Listen: The Teskey Brothers are "So Caught Up" live with full Orchestra

(December 6, 2021) When the pandemic didn’t have us hiding from each other, it had plenty of us scrambling. That is especially true of the members of the world artistic community. Regardless of whether they sang, danced, acted, or engaged in a visual art such as painting, creative artists had to redefine creativity in a way that included finding ways to get their work before the public at a time when shuttered bars, concert halls and museums made live performance and exhibits impossible.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Annie J gives us an adult soul groove

(December 9, 2021) Over the past few years we’ve talked about the emerging soul music scene in the Pacific Northwest, and pop and soul singer Annie J is a great addition to that scene. Annie has been supporting other artists and singing in groups for a few years, and now she is moving to the front of the stage as a solo singer.
MUSIC
