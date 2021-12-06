See the Winners! 2021 SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards

These two found themselves standing in prime real estate once again. Selling Sunset fans were more than delighted to see Chrishell Stause and Marvel star Simu Liu reunite backstage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7. The Netflix star shared the moment to Instagram later that evening, captioning the post of the pair, "Well look who I ran into! Cleaned up on the awards tonight," along with her congratulations to the actor. During the big night, Simu took home the Action Movie Star Award for his role in the Marvel flick, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film also scooped up the award in the Action Movie category, to which Simu also...

