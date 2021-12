The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) closed a trade deadline on Friday after a flurry of moves in preparation of an upcoming expansion draft for two new teams. Angel City FC and the San Diego Wave will join the league next season and will have the chance later this month to select up to 18 players from existing clubs. But first, before Friday's trade deadline, several star players made moves as teams sought immunity from losing players in the expansion draft.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO