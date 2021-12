Okay, things are going to get weird today folks. Get ready to join the replay team as they take on… The Barnyard Buds. What? Yeah, we don’t know either, but we’re going in! Get ready for thrills, chills, and all the best banter you can shake a burger at when we take over running the Happy Humble Burger Farm for a night of beef patties and tasty lettuce. We might get scared. Really scared. The Replay Crew loves to check out some unusual titles as we head into the holiday season, and what better what to celebrate the joyous spirit than with some incredibly disturbing restaurant horror with barn animals?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO