Castles are some of the most beautiful and historical pieces of architecture in existence. From housing royalty to the ridiculously wealthy, castles have served as iconic masterpieces all around the globe. Though we may perceive castles as being of European origin, they first appeared in Egypt and China as a means of protecting and fortifying territories. Additionally, while many of the castles that are still in existence are found in Europe, they are not exclusive to the Western world. For example, the Matsumoto Castle in Japan is an amazing site to see, and being that it is one of the most complete castles in Japan, it is also one of the most visited.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO