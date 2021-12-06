'There's no way we are going to win any other games'

Eddie Howe has saluted Callum Wilson’s blossoming leadership skills after he took on the “burden” of Newcastle’s number nine shirt.Howe, who took Wilson to former club Bournemouth during his second spell in charge on the south coast, inherited the £20million striker when he replaced Steve Bruce at Newcastle last month and has seen him score in the last two games, the second of them a crucial 1-0 win over Burnley which ended the Magpies’ Premier League drought.The pair spent six, largely successful, years together with the Cherries before both left within a matter of weeks in the wake of relegation...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO