ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'There's no way we are going to win any other games'

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley are going to be relegated this season, predicts concerned Clarets fan Joe. "I think we are going down," he told Robbie Savage and Chris Sutton on the 606 Football Phone-in. "Just...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Eagles' passing game struggles go way deeper than Hurts

It’s not just Jalen Hurts. It’s the entire passing game. The Eagles’ passing game has been sputtering for several weeks now, and although it’s been masked by a ton of rushing yards, Nick Sirianni knows in the long run the Eagles have to be able to make plays throwing the football to win consistently.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Robbie Savage
Person
Chris Sutton
The Independent

Jorginho to play through pain barrier when Chelsea face Leeds

Jorginho will play through the pain of an ongoing back problem to ease Chelsea’s midfield injury crisis in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds.The Italy star missed Wednesday’s 3-3 Champions League draw at Zenit St Petersburg due to continued back trouble but will grit his teeth at Stamford Bridge this weekend.N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee problem, while Mateo Kovacic must continue isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.Ruben Loftus-Cheek also missed the Zenit encounter but could return to take on Leeds and should pair up with Jorginho if fit enough to feature.“Jorginho completed the last two training sessions,” said...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Crystal Palace v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Crystal Palace are winless in their past 13 Premier League meetings with Everton (drawn seven, lost six) since a 3-2 away win in September 2014. Everton are unbeaten in 10 Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (drawn five, lost five), since a 1-0 loss in October 1994. In their top-flight history, only against Preston (11 between 1897 and 1911) and Liverpool (15 between 1899 and 1914) have they had longer unbeaten away runs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Burnley#Chris Rsb Wood
The Independent

Callum Wilson bearing ‘burden’ of Newcastle’s number nine shirt with style

Eddie Howe has saluted Callum Wilson’s blossoming leadership skills after he took on the “burden” of Newcastle’s number nine shirt.Howe, who took Wilson to former club Bournemouth during his second spell in charge on the south coast, inherited the £20million striker when he replaced Steve Bruce at Newcastle last month and has seen him score in the last two games, the second of them a crucial 1-0 win over Burnley which ended the Magpies’ Premier League drought.The pair spent six, largely successful, years together with the Cherries before both left within a matter of weeks in the wake of relegation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says return to empty grounds would be ‘disaster’ for football

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has admitted it would be a “disaster” for football to return to being played behind closed doors.The Eagles have cancelled their Christmas party due to the escalating coronavirus situation in the country, with the UK Government on Wednesday implementing ‘Plan B’ in England in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.While there is no suggestion the sport will return to being played without supporters soon – as it was when football resumed after the first lockdown in 2020 – Vieira is clear that he would not enjoy matches taking place in empty grounds again.“This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jorginho spot on as Chelsea leave it late to sink Leeds

A patched-up Jorginho fired two nerveless penalties to sink Leeds 3-2 at Stamford Bridge and set Chelsea’s Premier League title chase back on track.The Italy midfielder played through the pain of a continued back issue to ease the Blues’ midfield injury problems, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined.Jorginho duly buried his 14th and 15th Premier League spot-kicks for Chelsea, to steer his side two points behind leaders Manchester City.Raphinha converted his own penalty to send Leeds into an early lead in west London, only to concede a spot-kick at the other end when scything down Toni Rudiger.You love to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Lucky 13 for Cristiano Ronaldo as his penalty earns United victory at Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich. The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea vs Leeds, live! How to watch, analysis, odds, prediction

Chelsea vs Leeds: The Blues will look to bounce back from an unexpected hiccup last weekend, when they host Marcelo Bielsa and Co., at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Blues need to get back on track after some shoddy defensive displays,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy