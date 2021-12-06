Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey lost for season

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field:. In the end, it all hinged on one decision. After the Ravens scored a touchdown to pull within one point with 12 seconds remaining, Head Coach John Harbaugh elected to go for two and try to win the game instead of kicking the extra point and going into overtime. I admit, I screamed. What a gutsy decision. It didn't work out when Lamar Jackson, under pressure, skipped a pass just off Mark Andrews' fingertips, but I get Harbaugh's rationale for going for it. I totally get it. The Ravens' defense was fading fast, having allowed 17 points on three Pittsburgh possessions in the fourth quarter. The Ravens' offense had struggled all day to score points, even while building a huge edge in time of possession. With all that in mind and the Ravens' top pass defender, Marlon Humphrey, gone from the game with an injury, asking Jackson to try to gain two yards to win is a dice-roll I'm willing to take. Sure, anything could have happened in overtime, and believe me, the old-school part of me wanted to kick the extra point. But the Ravens were never going to be closer to winning than they were when they lined up to go for two. Two yards, they needed, to win and drive a stake into the heart of the Steelers' hopes of winning the AFC North. Two yards. And Andrews was open. Tough. On to the next.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO