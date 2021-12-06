ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gold Mountain Ltd (GMN)

investing.com
 4 days ago

May 12 (Reuters) - Gold Mountain Ltd GMN.AX :* RECEIVED $2.5M FUNDING TO ADVANCE FLAGSHIP WABAG PROJECT. Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gold Mountain Ltd GMN.AX :* ENTERED AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH MATT...

au.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd (RRR)

Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd engages in the discovery and exploration of copper and other base metal mineral reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the Osprey project that consists of six granted exploration permits covering an area of approximately 765 square kilometers located in the Mt Isa Mineral province located in North-West Queensland; and the Dianne project, which comprises six granted mining leases and one granted exploration permit covering an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in the Hodgkinson Province in North Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Grange Resources Ltd. (GRR)

BRIEF-Grange Resources Says FY Revenues From Ordinary Activities Rose 43%. Feb 26 (Reuters) - Grange Resources Ltd GRR.AX :* GRANGE RESOURCES LTD - FY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 43% TO $526.3 MILLION* GRANGE RESOURCES LTD - FY PROFIT... Jan 25 (Reuters) - Grange Resources Ltd GRR.AX :* PELLET PRODUCTION...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ERM)

Prev. Close 0.074 Day's Range 0.15-0.223 Revenue 220K. Emmerson Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interest in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field covering an area of 1,700 square kilometers located in the Northern Territory, Australia. The company also holds interests in five projects located in New South Wales, Australia. Emmerson Resources Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Leederville, Australia.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

CMC Metals Ltd (CMCXF)

VANCOUVER – CMC Metals Ltd. [CMB-TSXV] shares jumped near 60% on Wednesday as investor reacted to drilling results from the company’s Silver Hart project in the Canadian Yukon.... June 10 (Reuters) - CMC Metals Ltd CMB.V : * MGX Minerals acquires pilot plant for Driftwood Creek MagnesiumSource text...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Gmn#Reuters#Wabag Project
investing.com

Forrestania Resources Ltd (FRS)

Forrestania Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. It holds interests in the Forrestania project covering an area of 623 square kilometers; the Southern Cross gold project covering an area of 144.28 square kilometers; Leonora project covering an area of 853.5 square kilometers; and the East Goldfields gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
ECONOMY
investing.com

HitiQ Ltd (HIQ)

HitIQ Limited develops and commercializes concussion management technology in Australia. The company offers Nexus A9 sensor to record individual head impacts. Its Nexus software delivers a platform for measuring and managing head impact exposures, as well as allows users to quantify exposures across individual players, positions, periods, and drills. It also offers CoVR, a virtual reality based cognitive and oculomotor assessment platform which identifies impairments across domains, such as hand-eye coordination, memory, and decision making. HitIQ Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
AUSTRALIA
investing.com

Black Rock Mining Ltd (BKT)

March 4 (Reuters) - Black Rock Mining Ltd BKT.AX :* FIRB APPROVAL RECEIVED FOR POSCO STRATEGIC INVESTMENT. Feb 11 (Reuters) - Black Rock Mining Ltd BKT.AX :* POSCO & BLACK ROCK EXECUTES SUBSCRIPTION & UMBRELLA AGREEMENTS PURSUANT TO POSCO'S US$7.5M INVESTMENT* CO TO USE FUNDS FROM... Dec 17 (Reuters) -...
MARKETS
investing.com

Antler Gold Inc (ANTL)

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Antler Gold Inc ANTL.V :* ANTLER GOLD SIGNS LETTER AGREEMENT TO AQUIRE A 100% INTEREST IN A GOLD EXPLORATION LICENSE IN NAMIBIA. Jan 14 (Reuters) - Antler Gold Inc ANTL.V : * ANTLER GOLD SURRENDERS NON-CORE CLAIMS IN CENTRAL NEWFOUNDLAND * ANTLER GOLD INC - WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD AREAS CONTAINING HISTORICAL...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
investing.com

West High Yield Resources Ltd (WHY)

West High Yield Resources (WHYRF):Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.00.Press Release. West High Yield WHY Resources Ltd WHY.V : * WEST HIGH YIELD COMPLETES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND TERMINATES MARKET MAKING SERVICES AGREEMENT * WEST HIGH YIELD WHY... May 7 (Reuters) - West High Yield WHY Resources Ltd WHY.V...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

White Rock Minerals Ltd (WRM)

April 21 (Reuters) - White Rock Minerals Ltd WRM.AX :* PLACEMENT TO FULLY FUND EXPANDED 2021 EXPLORATION IN ALASKA* ANNOUNCES AN A$8.8 MILLION PLACEMENT* PLACEMENT TO FULLY... March 15 (Reuters) - White Rock Minerals Ltd WRM.AX :* HALF YEAR LOSS AFTER TAX A$ -1.849 MILLION VERSUS A$ -578,400 LOSS YEAR AGO.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Larvotto Resources Ltd (LRV)

Larvotto Resources Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for copper and zinc, as well as for lead, silver, nickel, and platinum group elements sulphide deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Mt Isa Copper project comprising eleven granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 889 square kilometers located in the Mt Isa region, Queensland; 75% interest in the Ohakuri project that consists of one granted exploration permit covering an area of 25.78 square kilometers located in Rotorua, New Zealand; and 100% interest in the Eyre project, which include five granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application that cover an area of approximately 580 square kilometers located in the Kalgoorlie region, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Liontown Resources Ltd (LTR)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Liontown Resources Ltd LTR.AX :* APPOINTS TONY OTTAVIANO AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR. Oct 29 (Reuters) - Liontown Resources Ltd LTR.AX :* KV FULLY FUNDED THROUGH TO DFS AFTER $12.5M CAPITAL RAISING* ACCEPTED FIRM COMMITMENTS FOR A $12.5 MILLION CAPITAL RAISING*... June 4 (Reuters)...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Goldsource Announces Phase-2 Exploration Drill Results at Eagle Mountain Project; 41.4 metres (ETW) Grading 4.30 gpt Gold from Surface, including 3.2 metres (ETW) Grading 26.77 gpt Gold at the Toucan

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Goldsource Mines Inc.(TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FSE: G5MA)("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional exploration drill results for the Company's 100%-owned Eagle Mountain Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Newly reported results are for seven core holes totaling 726 metres from the Toucan Prospect located approximately 1.3 kilometres northwest of Eagle Mountain (see attached Figures and Table below).
ECONOMY
investing.com

Carnaby Resources Ltd (CNB)

March 18 (Reuters) - Carnaby Resources Ltd CNB.AX :* DIVESTMENT OF LAINEJAUR PROJECT IN SWEDEN FOR $1.5M-CNB.AX* SIGNS BINDING SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF LAINEJAUR... Dec 23 (Reuters) - Carnaby Resources Ltd CNB.AX :* CARNABY RESOURCES LTD - KEY LAND ACCESS AGREEMENT SIGNED AT STRELLEY. Sept 9 (Reuters)...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd (PEX)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd PEX.V :* PACIFIC RIDGE RECEIVES FYRE LAKE OPTION PAYMENT AND ANNOUNCES NEW CFO* ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF LEI WANG AS CFO* NAMES... Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd PEX.V :* Pacific ridge acquires a new zinc exploration project in Yukon* Pacific...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Otso Gold Corp (OTSO)

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Otso Gold Corp OTSO.V :* ACQUISITION OF SHARES OF OTSO GOLD CORP. BY PFL RAAHE HOLDINGS LP. Otso Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties primarily in Finland and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Otso gold mine located in Raahe, Finland; and 49% interest in the Copper Creek porphyry copper gold exploration project located in the golden triangle in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nordic Gold Inc. and changed its name to Otso Gold Corp. in December 2019. Otso Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
MARKETS
investing.com

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ATL)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd ATL.AX :* HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 18.7% TO $160.3 MILLION* HY LOSS AFTER INCOME TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $7.5 MILLION... Oct 28 (Reuters) - Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd ATL.AX :* EXPECT GROUP TO REPORT A LOSS IN FY21* SEES COVID-19...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Amarillo Gold Corporation (AGC)

VANCOUVER – Hochschild Mining PLC [HCHDF-OTCQX, HOC-LSE] has struck a $164.5 million deal to acquire Amarillo Gold Corp. [AGC-TSXV, AGCBF-OTCQB] by way of a plan of arrangement.... Amarillo Gold (AGCBF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.00.Cash and cash equivalents of C$32.22M as at Sep.30.Press ReleaseSedar Filing. Gainers: Dover Motorsports DVD +57%.TDH...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Mosaic Brands Ltd Preferred (MOZG)

Mosaic Brands Limited engages in the retail of women’s apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Fashion Retail and Multi-Channel Retail. The company sells its products under the Millers, Rockmans, Noni B, Rivers, Katies, Autograph, W. Lane, Crossroads, beme, and Ezibuy brand names. It operates through a network of 1,100 stores and online digital department platforms. The company was formerly known as Noni B Limited and changed its name to Mosaic Brands Limited in November 2019. Mosaic Brands Limited was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Rosebery, Australia.
RETAIL
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy