SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced in the coming weeks, unemployment insurance benefit payments will no longer be made by debit card. Beginning December 27, 2021, claimants who chose a debit card option as their preferred method of payment will begin receiving paper checks. The Department will continue to make benefit payments as normal to those who chose to receive them via direct deposit. The change comes after the Department’s vendor, KeyBank, made the decision to stop providing debit cards. Those who had a debit card will still have access to remaining funds on their KeyBank debit card, but no further payments will be made to those cards.

