Pikeville Medical Center held a ground-breaking ceremony on Dec. 2 to officially mark the start of an expansion project for the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center. The new $9 million-dollar expansion project for the Leonard Lawson Cancer Center will include constructing an expanded infusion center that will allow for more patient space and comfort on the tenth floor of the building. Also, it includes consolidating the cancer program into two main floors (the tenth and the eleventh) and moving the specialty pharmacy to the eleventh floor in order to provide more ease for patients who are receiving cancer treatment.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO