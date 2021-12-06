Honorees enjoy return of Kennedy Center traditions

Natalie Morales signed off for the last time on The Today Show after over two decades with NBC. Morales announced in October that she would be joining The Talk, and she said her final goodbye to her Today viewers on Friday. "Dear viewers... From the minute I stepped in front of the camera and into your living rooms, I knew it was an honor to be part of your morning tradition, the most sacred time," Morales said during her final show. "With you, I've had a front seat to moments that captured our hearts, moments I will forever cherish as I witnessed history."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 DAYS AGO