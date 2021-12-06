ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Delta Resources Announces First Closing of Private Placement in the Amount of $3,363,450

buffalonynews.net
 5 days ago

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (as previously announced November 1 and November 29, 2021), by issuing 1,986,110 Hard Cash units of the Company at...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Fineqia Announces Proposed Private Placement of Up to $4 Million

Fineqia International Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 400,000,000 units of the Company to be sold at a price of $0.01 per unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of SRCO as Auditors

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has engaged Richmond Hill based SRCO Professional Corporation ('SRCO') as its auditors. McGovern Hurley LLP has resigned as the Company's auditors.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Eagle Plains Shareholders Approve all Matters at Annual Meeting

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) (the 'Company') shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on December 8th, 2021 at the Company's offices in Cranbrook, BC. Elected the following directors of the Company for...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Surge Battery Metals files 43-101 Technical Report on its Caledonia Copper-Silver Project, Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columba

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Surge') (TSXV:NILI, OTCQB:NILIF; FRA:DJ5C) announces that it has filed a technical report entitled 'Technical Report on the Caledonia Silver-Copper Project dated October 30, 2021, Nanaimo Mining Division, Port Hardy, Coal Harbour Area, British Columbia, prepared by Johan T Shearer. (the 'Report'). The Report has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Innovation#Thunder Bay#Delta Resources#Kingston#Hard Cash#Company
buffalonynews.net

Lucky Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') that was held on December 8, 2021. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on November 16, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

Trigon Secures Land Leases In Namibia For Open Pit Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ('Trigon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a lease agreement with local Namibian company, Kombat Village Properties (Pty) Ltd ('KVP'), for the lease of land in and around the Kombat Mine area ('the Lease Transaction'). Trigon requires the use of land around the Kombat Mine for the continued development of its open pit mining operations, including the establishment of the mine's tailings facility. Construction of the tailings facility began in September 2021, and work is on schedule to coincide with start-up of ore processing by the end of 2021.
METAL MINING
buffalonynews.net

Electric Royalties Provides Update on 6 Core Assets Within Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the following asset update on its rapidly developing royalty portfolio. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, states, 'It's been an incredible period of growth since our last asset...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
buffalonynews.net

Nerds On Site Inc. Launches Cyber-Security Snapshot Program for Existing Clients

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE:NERD) (OTCQB:NOSUF) ('Nerds' or the 'Company'), a mobile IT solutions company servicing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) marketplaces in Canada and the USA, today launches its Cyber-Security Snapshot initiative to better serve and protect its more than 12,000 existing Clients. Clients will be offered a free security assessment and be provided with progressive solutions to prevent cyber-crime incidents.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Sierra Madre Commences Trading on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV:SM, OTCQB:SMDRF) ('Sierra Madre' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common shares will commence trading on December 8, 2021 on the OTCQB under the symbol 'SMDRF'. Sierra Madre's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'SM'.
MARKETS
buffalonynews.net

Route1 Announces 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF and TSXV:ROI) (the 'Company' or 'Route1'), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that it received approval for all proposals submitted to shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting'), which was held earlier today in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
buffalonynews.net

Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times Released for 75+ Presenting Companies. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 - 9, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

Cyberlux Corporation Issues Monthly Recap with Key Accomplishments for the Month of November 2021

Company provides Shareholders and Investors with key updates and milestones that were achieved during November 2021. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, provided an update on the Company's key accomplishments during the month of November 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Northstar Completes Miller Gold Drill Program and Closes Bought Deal Private Placement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (OTCQB: NSGCF) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the Company has completed a Phase IIB diamond drill program on its 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southwest of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. A total of 2,495 metres were drilled in 14 holes, with 6 holes testing Allied Syenite Gold Zone extensions, 2 holes testing the recently discovered E Zone and 6 holes designed to upgrade a historic resource estimate on the recently acquired Searles Property.
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $13.7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock for Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)

For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017, when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., in November 2020, to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buffalonynews.net

First Acceptance Corporation Announces Special Dividend

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE/ December 6, 2021 / First Acceptance Corporation (OTCQX:FACO) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on December 21, 2021, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2021. The determination to pay dividends in the future will be evaluated by the Board of Directors and will depend upon, among other factors, our results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements and contractual restrictions.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
buffalonynews.net

ARC Group Worldwide Reports Solid Performance with Fiscal Year Results

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company'), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announces financial results for fiscal year 2021, ended June 30, 2021. Fiscal Year Results. Net sales of $62.2 million, up 28.1% from the prior-year period;
FINANCIAL REPORTS
buffalonynews.net

Madison Technologies, Inc. Announces the Purchase of WANN-CD, Atlanta

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Madison Technologies, Inc., (MDEX) today announced the signing of a Purchase Agreement for WANN-CD, a Class A television station in Atlanta, GA, the number 10 ranked DMA (Designated Market Area) in the nation. The acquisition adds to the already purchased stations in LA, Houston and Seattle and the signed APA ‘s in Chicago, San Diego, New York and Phoenix as well as the signed LOI's for stations in Miami, Tampa, Nashville, St. Louis, Minneapolis and Kansas City.
ATLANTA, GA
buffalonynews.net

ARC Group Worldwide Posts 33% Revenue Growth in First Quarter FY22

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company'), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today reports its results for the first fiscal quarter ending September 26, 2021. ARC reports large improvements across all major financial metrics for the organization. First...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Valens debuts shares on Nasdaq

The Valens Company Inc. said its common shares will start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of Thursday. Valens CEO Tyler Robson said the listing marks an "important milestone" for the company. "We believe this listing will enable Valens and its shareholders greater access to liquidity, increased corporate visibility, and a broader shareholder base, in an effort to create long-term shareholder value," he said. Shares of The Valens Company are down about 7% so this year, compared to a drop of 19.6% by the Cannabis ETF .
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy