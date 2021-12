During this past year, many students have become more politically involved in their local communities due to the many tensions created from the election in 2020, and the losses of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Within the Hampton Roads area, there has always been a strong emphasis on political involvement for college students. However, within the past year, it has become even more important. Hampton University provided a shuttle bus on Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021, from 8 am to 6 pm and drove students to their nearby polling station.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO