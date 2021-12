First place in the AFC East will be on the line when the New England Patriots (8-4) and Buffalo Bills (7-4) faceoff on Monday Night Football. Regardless of the outcome of the primetime matchup, the division winner may not be determined until the very end of the regular season. CBS Sports analysts, however, are calling it now. Every analyst for CBS Sports’ The NFL Today predicted the Patriots would win the AFC East in 2021 with the Bills claiming the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO