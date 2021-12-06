ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering U.S. Senator Bob Dole

thv11.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer war hero and U.S. Senator...

www.thv11.com

Iowa Capital Dispatch

At U.S. Capitol ceremony, Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered for public service

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post At U.S. Capitol ceremony, Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered for public service appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KXAN

Bob Dole honored on National Mall during public funeral service

Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public “celebration of life” featuring Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, actor Tom Hanks and the U.S. Army Band. Dole's wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, plans to lay a wreath in his honor
mymcmedia.org

Flags at Half Staff in Honor of Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole

Flags have been lowered to half staff in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, who died Sunday, Dec. 5. He was 98 years old and had been battling lung cancer at the time of his death. News of Dole’s death was released from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, stating, “Senator...
WIBW

U.S. Senate unanimously passes resolution honoring Sen. Bob Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution Monday night honoring Sen. Bob Dole. Dole passed away in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 98. U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) and Dr. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) were the ones to introduce the resolution. Whereas Robert “Bob”...
alabamanews.net

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby Releases Statement on Death of Bob Dole

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) has released a statement on the death of former U.S. Senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, who died at 98. “I am very saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Dole, who left an indelible impact on our nation. He was a close friend and mentor to me in the Senate.
TVLine

Bob Dole, Longtime U.S. Senator and 1996 Presidential Nominee, Dead at 98

Bob Dole, who served in the Senate for nearly 30 years and was the Republican nominee for President in 1996, has died at the age of 98. “It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” his wife Elizabeth’s foundation announced on Sunday. “At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.” Born and raised in Kansas, Dole served in the Army during World War II before working as a lawyer and being elected to the House of Representatives in 1960. Dole was...
